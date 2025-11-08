Weekly Roundup
Nov 3 – 9, 2025
LEADING ARTICLE
‘Data Activism’ and the Death of Truth
Reality’s Last Stand
A new academic paper argues that data should serve activism over truth.
ARTICLES AND ESSAYS
Sex/Gender
Why There Are Exactly Two Sexes
Reality’s Last Stand
Debunking all five frameworks that claim to refute the sex binary.
Queensland education authority offers ‘they/them’ pronouns for kindergarten kids
The Australian
Parents and mental health experts have slammed a Queensland policy requiring pronoun choices for kindergarten children, warning it could harm child development.
How Universities Radicalized Young Women and Launched the Sex Wars
The Fiamengo File
Building a healthier future for men’s mental health: The case for male-centred therapy
Centre for Male Psychology
Patterns of sexual assault among male victims—19 years of insight from a Specialized Assault Center
Journal of Men’s Health
Abstract: Background: Sexual assault is a major public health issue, with a reported prevalence of 7–22% in the general population. Although Sexual Assault Centers (SACs) offer comprehensive care to all victims, males account for only 5–10% of reported cases, likely due to underreporting influenced by shame. Limited data exist regarding the characteristics of male sexual assault. This study aims to examine the characteristics of male victims and the assault they experience and compare them to those of female victims. Methods: A 19-year retrospective cohort study was conducted on all patients treated in Israel at the SAC of Edith Wolfson Medical Center, Data on victim demographics and assault characteristics were collected. Comparative analyses were performed between male and female victims including sub-analyses of underaged victims. Results: Among 4719 sexual assault cases, 450 (9.5%) involved male victims. All victims were perpetrated by males. Male victims were younger than their female counterparts (21 ± 12.4 years old vs. 23 ± 10.7 years old, p value < 0.001) and they were more likely to have cognitive impairment or mental disorders. Alcohol use was less common among males (23% vs. 37%, p value < 0.001), and this remained significant after adjusting for victim’s age. Male assaults occurred more frequently in public settings and during daytime hours. Males were also more likely to press charges. Analysis of 1314 underaged victims, including 181 males, found no gender difference in incapacitation rates. Conclusions: The male victims that refer to the SAC are younger, more likely to have cognitive impairment or mental disorders, and less likely to have consumed alcohol before the assault compared to their female counterparts. After being treated in a SAC, men report assaults more frequently than females. These findings emphasize the need for specified support services and prevention strategies for vulnerable male populations.
Education
Peer Review Is Broken. Here’s How to Fix It
Martin Center for Academic Renewal
It’s time to restore the medieval “community of scholars.”
Politics
The Canadian Armed Forces are not systemically racist
National Post
Importing the polarized language of identity politics into the military does not advance justice; it weakens unity.
RUBBISH BIN
No rubbish this week!
