‘Data Activism’ and the Death of Truth

Reality’s Last Stand

A new academic paper argues that data should serve activism over truth.

Sex/Gender

Why There Are Exactly Two Sexes

Reality’s Last Stand

Debunking all five frameworks that claim to refute the sex binary.

Queensland education authority offers ‘they/them’ pronouns for kindergarten kids

The Australian

Parents and mental health experts have slammed a Queensland policy requiring pronoun choices for kindergarten children, warning it could harm child development.

How Universities Radicalized Young Women and Launched the Sex Wars

The Fiamengo File

Building a healthier future for men’s mental health: The case for male-centred therapy

Centre for Male Psychology

Patterns of sexual assault among male victims—19 years of insight from a Specialized Assault Center

Journal of Men’s Health

Abstract: Background: Sexual assault is a major public health issue, with a reported prevalence of 7–22% in the general population. Although Sexual Assault Centers (SACs) offer comprehensive care to all victims, males account for only 5–10% of reported cases, likely due to underreporting influenced by shame. Limited data exist regarding the characteristics of male sexual assault. This study aims to examine the characteristics of male victims and the assault they experience and compare them to those of female victims. Methods: A 19-year retrospective cohort study was conducted on all patients treated in Israel at the SAC of Edith Wolfson Medical Center, Data on victim demographics and assault characteristics were collected. Comparative analyses were performed between male and female victims including sub-analyses of underaged victims. Results: Among 4719 sexual assault cases, 450 (9.5%) involved male victims. All victims were perpetrated by males. Male victims were younger than their female counterparts (21 ± 12.4 years old vs. 23 ± 10.7 years old, p value < 0.001) and they were more likely to have cognitive impairment or mental disorders. Alcohol use was less common among males (23% vs. 37%, p value < 0.001), and this remained significant after adjusting for victim’s age. Male assaults occurred more frequently in public settings and during daytime hours. Males were also more likely to press charges. Analysis of 1314 underaged victims, including 181 males, found no gender difference in incapacitation rates. Conclusions: The male victims that refer to the SAC are younger, more likely to have cognitive impairment or mental disorders, and less likely to have consumed alcohol before the assault compared to their female counterparts. After being treated in a SAC, men report assaults more frequently than females. These findings emphasize the need for specified support services and prevention strategies for vulnerable male populations.

Peer Review Is Broken. Here’s How to Fix It

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

It’s time to restore the medieval “community of scholars.”

The Canadian Armed Forces are not systemically racist

National Post

Importing the polarized language of identity politics into the military does not advance justice; it weakens unity.

