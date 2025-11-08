The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
4h

Thanks Jim, another great group of resources. The first one on "Data Activism" was amazingly disgusting and is a good indicator of how low we have gone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 James L. Nuzzo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture