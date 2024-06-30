The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

“Woke” Terms Are Increasingly Prevalent in Health Research, Finds New Study

Psychreg News, 2024

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Women on top - Why so many prized jobs are now in female hands

Bettina Arndt, 2024

One of oldest women’s studies departments in U.S. on chopping block

College Fix, 2024

[See also, at The Nuzzo Letter, “Women’s studies – on the rise or fading away?”]

U.S. journalists’ beats vary widely by gender and other factors

Pew Research Center, 2023

Infertility and Impaired Fecundity in Women and Men in the United States, 2015-2019

National Health Statistics Report, 2024

Abstract: Objectives-Using National Survey of Family Growth data from 2015-2019, this report presents updated national estimates of infertility in U.S. women and men and estimates of impaired fecundity (physical ability to have children) in U.S. women. Detailed demographic breakdowns are also presented, and overall estimates for 2015-2019 are compared with those for 2011-2015. Methods-Data for this report come primarily from the 2015-2019 National Survey of Family Growth, which consisted of 21,441 interviews with men and women ages 15-49, conducted from September 2015 through September 2019. The response rate was 65.9% for women and 62.4% for men. Results-The percentage of women ages 15-44 who had impaired fecundity did not change between 2011-2015 and 2015-2019. The percentage of married women with impaired fecundity also remained stable over this time period. Among all women, 13.4% of women ages 15-49 and 15.4% of women ages 25-49 had impaired fecundity in 2015-2019. The percentage of married women ages 15-44 who were infertile rose from 2011-2015 (6.7%) to 2015-2019 (8.7%). Among married and cohabiting women ages 15-49 in 2015-2019, 7.8% had infertility. Both infertility and impaired fecundity were associated with age for nulliparous (never had a live birth) women after adjusting for other factors. Some form of infertility (either subfertility or nonsurgical sterility) was seen in 11.4% of men ages 15-49 and 12.8% of men ages 25-49 in 2015-2019. Conclusion-Although these findings are not nationally representative, this report illustrates how linked NHCS-HUD data may provide insight into maternal health outcomes of patients who received housing assistance compared with those who did not.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Angelo Mosso and muscular fatigue: 116 years after the first Congress of Physiologists: IUPS commemoration

Advances in Physiology Education, 2006

Abstract: At the first International Congress of Physiologists in Basel, Switzerland, the Italian physiologist Angelo Mosso (1846-1910) discussed his findings on muscular fatigue while demonstrating the functioning of an ergograph (work recorder). One hundred sixteen years later, Mosso's career, scientific accomplishments, and legacy in the study of muscular fatigue were commemorated at the 2005 International Congress of Physiological Sciences. After receiving his degree in Medicine and Surgery from Turin, Italy, in 1870, Mosso was able to study and interact with renowned physiologists as Wilhelm Ludwig, Du Bois-Reymond, Hugo Kronecker, and Etienne Marey. By 1879, he was Professor of Physiology at the University in Turin, where he conducted research pertaining to blood circulation, respiration, physical education, high-altitude physiology, and muscular fatigue. Using tracings from the ergograph (concentric contractions of the flexor muscles of the middle finger that were volitionally or electrically stimulated), he was able to characterize muscle fatigue and to associate its occurrence with central or peripheral influences. He demonstrated that exercise would increase muscular strength and endurance while prolonging the occurrence of fatigue, which he postulated was a chemical process that involved the production of toxic substances such as carbonic acid. The phenomenon of contracture was described, and his collective studies led to the formulation of laws pertaining to exhaustion and to the 1891 publication of La Fatica (Fatigue). Besides La Fatica, Mosso will be remembered as a scientist with a love for physiology, a concern for the social welfare of his countrymen, and as one who sought to integrate physiological, philosophical, and psychological concepts in his experimental studies.

RUBBISH BIN

The BMJ Appeal 2023-24: Why the climate crisis is also a crisis for women's health

BMJ, 2023

Increased Mortality and Morbidity Due to the Increase in Border Wall Height

Cureus, 2023

Abstract: Objective Our retrospective cohort study focuses on the differences in the severity of injuries sustained from border wall falls before and after wall height increase. Severity of injuries is categorized by injury severity score (ISS), length of stay in the hospital (LOS), ventilation, intensive care unit (ICU), and surgery. The purpose of this study is to underline the medical consequences of extending the US-Mexico border wall. Specifically, we focused on the severity of injuries that are seen in trauma centers near the US-Mexico border. We propose that the rise in trauma cases from the border wall is associated with the extension of the border wall. Methods This IRB-approved, retrospective cohort study included all patients that were admitted to Desert Regional Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center in Palm Springs, California, United States. Patients were admitted between March 2016 and December 2021, after sustaining a fall from the border wall. The fall of the height ranged from 15 to 30 feet. Patients were assigned to pre-2020 or post-2020 subgroups, based on time of admission. The total number of admissions, ISS, LOS, surgeries, ventilation, and ICU services were compared. Results Injuries from border wall falls grew 1250% from 2016 to 2021 (4 vs 50 admissions). When comparing the two subgroups, hospital admissions (20 vs 84) and ISS (9 vs 15) have also risen dramatically. Of all the variables compared, the days spent in the ICU proved to be statistically significant at a p-value of 0.02. Although the remaining data was not statistically significant, there still remains a trend of increasing injuries that are also more severe in presentation, requiring more interventions. Conclusions The increase in border height has led to a record-high number of admissions and severity of injuries. This study shows that increasing the border wall height has led to a public health crisis and underlines the profound impact that political decisions have in the medical field.

Guiding Principles for Writing About Immigrants and Immigrant Health

Journal of Immigrant and Minority Health, 2024

Abstract: This perspective identifies harmful phrasing and frames in current clinician and researcher work relating to immigrant health and provides equity-centered alternatives. Recommendations are organized within two broad categories, one focused on shifting terminology toward more humanizing language and the second focused on changing frames around immigration discourse. With regards to shifting terminology, this includes: 1) avoiding language that conflates immigrants with criminality (i.e., "illegal"); 2) using person-first language (i.e., "person applying for asylum" or "detained person" rather than "asylum-seeker" or "detainee"); 3) avoiding comparisons to "native" populations to mean non-foreign-born populations, as this contributes to the erasure of Native Americans and indigenous people; 4) avoiding hyperbolic and stigmatizing "crisis" language about immigrants; and 5) understanding inherent limitations of terms like "refugee," "asylum seeker," "undocumented" that are legal not clinical terms. With regards to challenging dominant frames, recommendations include: 6) avoiding problematization of certain borders compared to others (i.e., U.S.-Mexico versus U.S.- Canada border) that contributes to selectively subjecting people to heightened surveillance; 7) recognizing the heterogeneity among immigrants, such as varying reasons for migration along a continuum of agency, ranging from voluntary to involuntary; 8) avoiding setting up a refugee vs. migrant dichotomy, such that only the former is worthy of sympathy; and 9) representing mistrust among immigrants as justified, instead shifting focus to clinicians, researchers, and healthcare systems who must build or rebuild trustworthiness. Ensuring inclusive and humanizing language use and frames is one critical dimension of striving for immigrant health equity.

Climate change is a threat multiplier for violence against children

Child Abuse & Neglect, 2023

Abstract: Background: The climate crisis is the biggest threat to the health, development, and wellbeing of the current and future generations. While there is extensive evidence on the direct impacts of climate change on human livelihood, there is little evidence on how children and young people are affected, and even less discussion and evidence on how the climate crisis could affect violence against children. Participants and setting: In this commentary, we review selected research to assess the links between the climate crisis and violence against children. Methods: We employ a social-ecological perspective as an overarching framework to organize findings from the literature and call attention to increased violence against children as a specific, yet under-examined, direct and indirect consequence of the climate crisis. Results: Using such a perspective, we examine how the climate crisis exacerbates the risk of violence against children at the continually intersecting and interacting levels of society, community, family, and the individual levels. We propose increased risk of armed conflict, forced displacement, poverty, income inequality, disruptions in critical health and social services, and mental health problems as key mechanisms linking the climate crisis and heightened risk of violence against children. Furthermore, we posit that the climate crisis serves as a threat multiplier, compounding existing vulnerabilities and inequities within populations and having harsher consequences in settings, communities, households, and for children already experiencing adversities. Conclusions: We conclude with a call for urgent efforts from researchers, practitioners, and policymakers to further investigate the specific empirical links between the climate crisis and violence against children and to design, test, implement, fund, and scale evidence-based, rights-based, and child friendly prevention, support, and response strategies to address violence against children.

Climate Change and the Opioid Epidemic

Journal of Addiction Medicine, 2023

Abstract: Ongoing assessments by climate scientists, including a recent report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, punctuate the pronounced effect that climate change is poised to have in the near future on the health and well-being of humans—particularly those with low socioeconomic status—throughout the world. To this end, to date, very limited scholarly attention has been placed on the effects that climate change may have on people who use drugs (PWUDs), in particular those with opioid use disorder, and assessed their structural and social determinants of climate change vulnerability. Since COVID-19, which has key lessons to offer on climate change’s potential effects on PWUDs, the opioid epidemic has been rapidly accelerating in terms of its socioeconomic, racial, and geographic reach. The opioid epidemic has been further deepened by increasing fentanyl contamination and co-use with stimulants such as methamphetamine and (crack) cocaine, spurring a heavy increase in overdose deaths. These trends highlight a looming confrontation between the world’s complex overdose crisis and its equally intensifying climate emergency. This piece contextualizes the specter of harms that climate change is likely to cultivate against PWUDs and offers strategies for mitigation.

