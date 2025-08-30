Share

LEADING ARTICLE

Men’s Health Policies: Long Overdue

Bulletin of the World Health Organization

PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS

Damian Coory - The Challenges for The Centre-Right With the Political Media Landscape in Australia

Nat Con Australia

Episode description: My guest today is Damian Coory host and producer of the independent Australian centre-right weekly video news podcast "The Other Side", and also an experience journalist and public relations expert who has worked at highest levels in the corporate world in the Asia-Pacific region for over 40 years.

Psychology’s Leftward Drift with Dr. J.D. Haltigan

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Male loneliness and isolation: What the data shows

American Institute for Boys and Men

Closing the Gender Attainment Gap Report of Inquiry No 4: Boys’ Educational Underachievement

UK All-Party Parliamentary Group on Issues Affecting Boys and Men

DNA Testing In Nigeria Report Reveals 1 in 4 Fathers Not Biological Parent

TVCN

Nigeria’s foremost forensic laboratory, Smart DNA, has released its 2025 Annual DNA Testing Report, uncovering troubling insights into paternity and family dynamics across the country.

Epidemiology

Trends and Differences in Infant Mortality Rates in Rural and Metropolitan Counties in the United States, 2021-2023

NCHS Data Brief

Abstract: The infant mortality rate declined from 2014 to 2020 for all urbanization levels and then had varying trends across urbanization levels from 2020 to 2023. During 2021-2023, total infant, neonatal, and postneonatal mortality rates were higher in rural and small and medium metropolitan counties compared with large metropolitan counties. Infant mortality rates were higher in rural and small and medium metropolitan counties compared with large metropolitan counties for infants of mothers of all age groups in 2021-2023. Infant mortality rates were higher in rural and small and medium counties compared with large metropolitan counties for infants of most maternal race and Hispanic-origin groups.

Exercise Science

Relationships Between Violent Sexual Victimization and Muscle-Building Exercise among Adolescents from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey

Journal of School Health

Abstract: Background: This study aimed to investigate the association between violent sexual victimization and muscle-building exercise among adolescents. Methods: Cross-sectional data from the 2019 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey (N = 8408) were analyzed. Two indicators of non-dating-related sexual violence (lifetime, past 12 months), along with one indicator of adolescent sexual violence (past 12 months), were assessed. Days of muscle-building in the past week were reported. Multinomial logistic regression analyses were conducted to determine the associations between the three violent sexual victimization variables and muscle-building exercise. Results: Among the sample (50.3% girls), lifetime violent sexual victimization (relative risk ratio [RRR] 1.87, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.29 to 2.72), past 12-month violent sexual victimization (RRR 1.60, 95% CI 1.15 to 2.22), and past 12-month sexual dating violence (RRR 1.60, 95% CI 1.03 to 2.51) were associated greater relative risk of high engagement (ie, 6 to 7 days) in muscle-building exercise relative to no engagement. Conclusions: A history of violent sexual victimization is associated with greater involvement in muscle-building exercise, particularly among adolescent girls. Engagement in muscle-building exercise in relation to violent sexual victimization may be a means of emotion regulation and occur due to body dissatisfaction resulting from experiencing violence.

Eccentric-Only Versus Concentric-Only Isokinetic Strength Training Effects on Maximal Voluntary Eccentric, Concentric and Isometric Contraction Strength: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

Sports Medicine - Open

Key points: Eccentric-only strength training is more effective than concentric-only strength training for increasing maximal voluntary eccentric contraction strength (27% vs 10%). The superiority of eccentric-only training for improving maximal voluntary eccentric contraction strength becomes more prominent with longer training periods, but the effect of faster velocity maximal eccentric-only training on slower maximal voluntary concentric contraction strength is limited. Eccentric-only and concentric-only strength training similarly increase maximal voluntary concentric and isometric contraction strength, and thus eccentric-only training appears to produce more versatile effects than concentric-only training. Maximal eccentric-only training methods should be actively promoted among strength and conditioning practices to effectively enhance eccentric strength and the movements dependent on it.

Politics

Peak Woke

Institute of Public Affairs

The declining popularity of social justice ideas in Australia

Poll: Attitudes towards identity politics

Institute of Public Affairs



Poll: Australians support criminalisation of flag burning

Institute of Public Affairs



U.S. Unauthorized Immigrant Population Reached a Record 14 Million in 2023

Pew Research Center



