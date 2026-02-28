Share

LEADING ARTICLE

Congressman Carter, Murphy Introduce the State of Men’s Health Act

Office of Congressman Troy Carter

(See two related articles below.)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Dear Subscribers – The Nuzzo Letter is evolving, and today I am announcing that “Graph of the Week” will now be named “Data Briefs.”

The reasons for this change are as follows:

First, Graph of the Week posts have become more complex and substantive over time. I spend significant time identifying, extracting, organizing, processing, and visualizing the data that are graphed. Many Graph of the Week posts now feature several graphs, and all Graph of the Week posts include key points, citations, and brief commentary, rendering the posts comparable to brief reports. Thus, by switching the name to “Data Briefs,” this more properly reflects the content within the posts and the work underlying the creation of those posts.

Second, “Graph of the Week” is a frequency-anchored title (i.e., one post per week). For what I want to accomplish at The Nuzzo Letter, one graph post per week no longer suits. I currently have a backlog of graphs – new ones and updates of previous ones. Thus, switching to Data Briefs gives me more scalability in terms of the number of posts per week. Increased frequency of these data-driven posts is also important because graphs published at The Nuzzo Letter are impacting public discourse. Here are some examples:

The graph that I created dispelling the myth that women are more likely than men to experience online abuse and harassment is now published on the website of the Coalition to End Domestic Violence.

The graphs that I created showing sex differences in bachelor’s degrees earned in the U.S., and the U.S. government’s funding of violence against women programs were published in David Maywald’s book, The Relentless War on Masculinity.

The graphic that I created showing the number of U.S. state commissions for women and men has been used in lobbying efforts.

Elon Musk retweeted my graph on childhood sex differences in grip strength.

Thus, there is public demand and use for the graphs that I am publishing, and I no longer want to restrict the frequency of graph publications. As The Nuzzo Letter continues to grow, the shift to Data Briefs is also part of a broader evolution toward a paid subscription model. Producing high-quality data-driven outputs and original visualizations requires significant time and effort, and moving toward paid subscriptions will allow me to sustain and expand this work. I will provide full details about paid subscriptions as I get closer to the launch date, but I wanted to signal the direction in which The Nuzzo Letter is heading.

Third, “Graph of the Week” is a format-anchored name (i.e., graph). However, a graph might not always be the best way to summarize certain data. In some instances, tables, diagrams, or other visualizations might be more suitable. Thus, switching to Data Briefs gives me more flexibility in how I present data.

Soon, you will see a navigation tab on the homepage of The Nuzzo Letter labelled “Data Briefs.” This navigation tab will replace the current navigation tab labelled “Graph of the Week.” All previous Graph of the Week posts will be included on the Data Briefs page.

Onward and upward!

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

A New Era for Men’s Health Begins: AUA Proud to Support Landmark Office of Men’s Health Legislation

American Urological Association

The State of Men’s Health Act (H.R. 7602)

The Manicured Mom

Why Congress should move it now, what it actually does, and how to advocate effectively in the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Fifth Attempt for a Washington Boys & Men Commission Falls Short

Washington Initiative for Boys & Men

While the establishment of a commission in Virginia looks promising, both bills in Washington have died and the legislative effort is over for 2026.

Women now surpass men in law, medical school enrollment

The College Fix

Survey Conclusions: From Insight to Action…

Celebrating Masculinity

What 244 responses and 575 comments tell us about men and boys advocacy in Australia.

Borderline: The Euphemism for the Female Predator

Psychobabble

Behind the “victim-patient” label lies a masterclass in relational violence.

Twice in a lifetime: quantifying passionate love in U.S. single adults

Interpersona

Abstract: Passionate love is widely considered a hallmark of romantic relationships and a central component of adult development. While the onset and psychological impacts of passionate love have been well-studied, little is known about how frequently individuals experience passionate love in their lifetime. In this study, we quantified the number of passionate love experiences reported by 10,036 single U.S. adults aged 18 to 99, and examined how the number of passionate love experiences varied by gender, age, and sexual orientation. On average, participants had experienced passionate love twice in their lifetime, while 14% had never experienced it. Older adults and men reported slightly more experiences of passionate love than did younger adults and women, respectively. Notably, the only significant sexual orientation difference emerged in an interaction: heterosexual men reported more passionate love experiences than did heterosexual women. These findings expand the empirical application of Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love by illustrating population-level distributions of passion across diverse individuals and life stages. These findings have practical implications for relationship science and intervention, and call for further research exploring nuances that underpin variations in propensities for passionate love.

Education

Is College Making People Stupider?

Minding the Campus

Have Employers Forgiven Colleges?

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

A recent survey suggests corporations are ready to hire grads. The truth is more complicated.

Arizona State U. urges psychology professors to use research by non-white authors

The College Fix

When Schooling Became Utilitarian: The Quiet Shift That Changed Everything

Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words

Description: The “transmission of culture,” or classical liberal education, has been eroded over the past century explains Andrew Zwerneman, president of Cana Academy, when he joined Jack Fowler on “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words.”

Politics

Three Goals to Restore Credibility at the United Nations in 2026

Australians for Science & Freedom

Mother defeats eSafety Overreach in Major Free Speech Victory

Women’s Forum (Australia)

Courts, Psychiatrists, Researchers Weigh Risks of Social Media Use for Minors

Heartland Institute

Why isn’t X protecting its creators?

Rob Jenkins

Email Newsletters as a Source of News

Pew Research Center

(*Nuzzo note: One of the findings in this new Pew poll on email newsletters is that 7% of Americans say they have given money to email newsletters via subscriptions or donations in the past year. Thank you to all subscribers who have used the DonorBox to support The Nuzzo Letter! )

Epidemiology

Four Ways Americans Seek Medical Advice

Gallup

Exercise Science

Acute and Delayed Effects of Sexual Activity on Athletic Performance: A Scoping Review Across Sex, Age, and Ethnicity

International Journal of Sports Physiology and Performance

Abstract: Purpose: The effects of sexual activity on athletic performance have been debated for centuries, with traditional abstinence beliefs lacking scientific foundation. We sought to map existing literature examining acute and delayed effects of sexual activity on athletic performance, and identify knowledge gaps across mechanistic pathways. Methods: Sexual activity encompassed intercourse, masturbation, or orgasm-culminating activities. Performance outcomes included strength, endurance, power, speed, reaction time, and sport-specific skills. This scoping review followed PRISMA-ScR guidelines. Searches covered PubMed/Medline, Scopus, Web of Science, and PsycINFO (inception-July 2025). Population-Concept-Context framework guided study selection. Extracted data covered demographics, performance modalities, timing, and mechanisms. Narrative synthesis addressed heterogeneity. Results: Available evidence indicates sexual activity ≥10 to 12 hours pretesting yields no observed performance impairment. Cardiovascular recovery effects occur with ≤2-hour intervals. One study (n = 16) documented maximal lower-limb strength reduction within 24 hours. Athletes report variable performance expectations (40% perceive immediate negative effects; 90% report no influence at ≥12 h). Studies exhibited small sample sizes (n = 2-16), 99% male representation, and methodological heterogeneity. Proposed acute mechanisms include hormonal fluctuations and minimal energy expenditure (1.8-2.8 metabolic equivalent of tasks). Hypothesized delayed pathways involve sleep quality and stress modulation. Conclusion: Existing studies demonstrate no performance impairment when sexual activity occurs ≥10- to 12-hour precompetition. Sleep quality improvements require further investigation. Psychological expectations and cultural contexts appear influential based on athlete surveys. Critical gaps include female underrepresentation (99% male samples), age diversity (studies limited to 20-40 y), and ethnic homogeneity. Rigorous investigations with diverse populations remain necessary to establish evidence-based practice guidelines.

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

Movement is Medicine

Dr Joe Unplugged

Description: Simple daily activities like household chores have surprising benefits for both physical and mental health.

RUBBISH BIN

Rising misogyny in Australian universities: The stories of academic women

Women’s Agenda

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

Openly gay men in elite sport are rare, leaving women to lead the way for queer inclusion

ABC News

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

More than toxic masculinities: Engaging masculinity assemblages through creative research and pedagogies

Gender and Education

Abstract: This article contests a tendency in popular debates and some research about ‘toxic’ masculinities to flatten complexity by describing them in terms (‘misogyny’, ‘sexism’) that take for granted their meaning for and effects on young people. To counter such reifications, we consider data from creative participatory youth research and an interview with a sexuality educator to open up more nuanced understandings of masculinities and pedagogies. Our analysis develops through Laura U. Marks’s The Fold: from your body to the cosmos (2024), which reworks the Deleuzian ‘Fold’, emphasizing the processual and relational onto-epistemology of experience as always in motion, generating posthuman agencies and pedagogical possibilities rather than fixed positions (i.e. us/them; knowledge/ignorance). We extend this by un/enfolding with the concept of masculinity assemblages and advancing response-able pedagogy as a mode of careful, curious, and exigent engagement. We aim to contribute to reimagining pedagogical approaches that might attune to how (more-than) masculinities are on the move and how they move us.

‘Something about an app, you know?’: narratives of everyday menstrual justice among trans and nonbinary people in Canada and the USA

Culture, Health & Sexuality

Abstract: While critical research focused on trans and nonbinary people’s experiences with menstruation is growing, no prior work has examined how menstrual tracking apps shape experiences of menstruation within trans and nonbinary lives. Drawn from a larger feminist narrative inquiry study, the purpose of this research was to address this gap by examining six narrative accounts of menstrual tracking app use and non-use among trans and nonbinary people in Canada and the USA. These narratives illustrate how trans and nonbinary participants situated practices of engaging with, or refusing to engage with, menstrual tracking apps help mediate and sustain dignity and agency in everyday life contexts, constituting forms of what we term ‘everyday’ menstrual justice. By foregrounding narratives of both use and non-use, we illustrate how participants navigated the dual principles of menstrual justice - ‘freedom to’ and ‘freedom from’ menstruation - by negotiating autonomy, dysphoria management, pain legibility, data privacy, and self-advocacy through digital menstrual technologies. This article advances an expanded understanding of menstrual justice that accounts for the diverse micro-level ways in which individuals across gender identities self-determine how and to what extent menstruation matters in their lives.

‘You shoot it up your vagina and that’s supposed to heal it?’: Black women’s perceptions of vaginal steaming in the USA

Culture, Health & Sexuality

Abstract: Vaginal steaming, a practice rooted in traditional medicine and popularised in wellness culture, has gained both biomedical concern and social interest. Although often framed as medically risky or scientifically unfounded, little is known about how Black women in the USA, whose reproductive health experiences are shaped by systemic neglect, commodification, and historical trauma, perceive this practice. Guided by a Black feminist lens, this qualitative study explored perceptions of vaginal steaming among eight Black women aged 23 to 70 through semi-structured interviews and thematic analysis. While only one participant had personal experience with vaginal steaming, all offered layered appraisals of the practice. Two central themes were evident: negotiating meaning and risk; and pathways of knowledge and influence. Participants expressed mixed perspectives with some viewing vaginal steaming as potentially empowering or restorative, while others questioned its safety, cost, and medical credibility. Information about vaginal steaming circulated primarily through interpersonal and digital networks, in which women engaged critically with wellness messages rather than accepting them unexamined. Findings suggest that US Black women’s engagement with vaginal steaming reflects broader processes of autonomy, collective knowledge making, and critical navigation of consumer wellness culture insights that can inform more culturally responsive sexual and reproductive health communication.

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

