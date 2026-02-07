Share

LEADING ARTICLE

New Report Exposes Ideological Capture of Continuing Medical Education

Do No Harm

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Study of 35,000 adults finds people care significantly less about men than women in the workplace and education

Centre for Male Psychology

New study sheds light on women’s attraction to aggression in pornography

PsyPost

Punitive Femininity: When Moral Concern Becomes License to Commit Violence

Reality’s Last Stand

A new survey finds that women are more likely than men to endorse political violence.

Mother of five who falsely accused good Samaritan of rape after he gave her a lift home when he found her drunk and crying in the street is jailed

Daily Mail

Education

The Missing Men of UNC

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

A surfeit of women is reshaping career paths, campus life, and social dynamics.

ASU professor petitions Arizona Supreme Court after DEI training lawsuit blocked

The College Fix

Epidemiology

The trust fall – why Australia must rethink its childhood vaccine mandates

Australians for Science & Freedom

PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS

The War Against Boys - Christina Hoff Sommers

Description: Boys are languishing socially and academically. With each passing year, their plight only worsens. The social and economic costs of male underachievement and disengagement are staggering. How did we get here and what can be done? Dr. Sommers will speak on this subject for the first part of her hour then Michael Gurian will join her in an interview format to dig deeper into this crucial social issue.

Boys, A Rescue Plan: Solutions for Saving Our Sons Sean Kullman

Description: In this keynote, Sean [Kullman] focuses on interesting politics and practical strategies for solving the issues boys and their caregivers, teachers, and community members face. A long time advocate for the Gurian Institute’s school-focused programs, Sean will explore how effective and useful the Boys and Girls Learn Differently work has been in schools he has worked in. His research, data, and passion will powerfully affect your perceptions of what is going on and what is needed.

John Barry Male Centred Therapy

Description: Empathy is, arguably, the key factor in the success of therapy, and might be the key factor missing for male clients, resulting in lower uptake in men and higher dropout. A sensible way to maximize the benefits of therapy for men would be to ensure that we use therapies that are unambiguously male-centred. In this talk [Dr. John Barry discusses] what male centred therapy looks like, the important differences between ‘male-centred’ therapy compared to ‘male-friendly’ therapy, and aspects of therapy that are likely to increase or reduce successful outcomes in therapy with men.

Back to the Food Future

Dr. Joe Unplugged

Episode description: After 45 years of failure, new US dietary guidelines focus on real food. Not surprisingly, the usual suspects are not pleased.

RUBBISH BIN

Female celebrity academics – who are they and what do they signify for higher education?

Gender and Education

Abstract: Celebrity academic programmes are a prominent feature of British television culture. This research examines how these figures are represented in the media through an intersectional lens. The findings reveal that cultural value is attached to a specific type of woman, one I term the scholarpreneur. She embodies the narrative that educational and life success stems solely from merit and individual effort. As a neoliberal role model, the scholarpreneur champions self-endeavour and personal transformation through extended study, while aligning academic achievement with consumerist ideals of beauty and self-promotion. In doing so, she reproduces a classed value system that reinforces the association of higher education with elite, middle-class professionalism and embeds this within a postfeminist discourse of sexual agency. This representation erases structural inequalities, marginalizing working-class women, older women, and black women, and contributes to the systemic inequities faced by academic women in the neoliberal university.

(See my brief comment on this article on X here, and see an interesting comment on this article by Dani Sulikowski on X here.)

Not just gay penguins: on the importance of queer/trans ecologies for critical geography

Gender, Place & Culture

Abstract: Queer/trans Ecologies names a growing and trans-disciplinary body of thought that applies perspectives and sensibilities drawn from queer/trans experience and theory to thinking critically about nature and society. Work in this field aims to unravel persistent circular logics that amplify and reinforce cis- and hetero-normative readings of both ‘nature’ and the ‘social’, while also questioning the validity of any clean delineation between these two domains. Concerned precisely with the nature of the relationship between human societies and their wider environments, queer/trans ecologies would reward deeper and more extensive engagement within human geography. This graphic-format article aims to inspire such critical engagement by introducing some core conceptual contributions and their relevance to key geographical concepts.

(See my brief comment on this article on X here.)

