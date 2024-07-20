Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

A Compromised Secret Service

The agency has sacrificed its basic mission on the alter of DEI

City Journal, 2024

“Fight! Fight! Fight!” vs. “Diversity! Diversity! Diversity!”

Fiamengo File, 2024

Gender > Biology: A Societal Sham

The Multilevel Mailer, 2024

AI Chatbots Have Thoroughly Infiltrated Scientific Publishing

Scientific American, 2024

The rat with the big balls and the enormous penis – how Frontiers published a paper with botched AI-generated images

Scientific Integrity Digest, 2024

Prevalence of Obesity and CKD Among Adults in the United States, 2017-2020

Kidney Medicine, 2023

Mortality in the United States, 2022

National Center for Health Statistics Data Brief, 2024

Abstract: This report presents final 2022 U.S. mortality data on deaths and death rates by demographic and medical characteristics. These data provide information on mortality patterns among U.S. residents by variables such as sex, age, race and Hispanic origin, and cause of death. Life expectancy estimates, age-adjusted death rates, age-specific death rates, the 10 leading causes of death, infant mortality rates, and the 10 leading causes of infant death were analyzed by comparing 2022 and 2021 final data.

Emergency Department Visits by Homeless Status and Sex: United States, 2016-2021

National Health Statistics Reports, 2024

Abstract: Objectives-This report describes emergency department (ED) visits by homeless status and sex. Methods-Nationally representative estimates were calculated from data collected in the 2016-2021 National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, an annual national probability sample survey of ED visits in the United States. Visits by people experiencing homelessness were defined using data on patient residence from medical records. Visits by males and females experiencing homelessness are compared with each other and with visits by males and females not experiencing homelessness. Results-During 2016-2021, approximately 981,000 and 460,000 ED visits were made annually by males and females experiencing homelessness, respectively. Significant differences by sex were found for this population for many ED visit characteristics, including arrival by ambulance, diagnoses, and chronic conditions. ED visits by males and females experiencing homelessness also differed significantly from ED visits by males and females not experiencing homelessness based on age, geographic region, expected source of payment, primary diagnosis, chronic conditions, and other characteristics. Conclusion-This report highlights certain differences by sex among the population experiencing homelessness who visited the ED and compares them with people who visited the ED but were not experiencing homelessness.

Normative data for the squat, bench press and deadlift exercises in powerlifting: data from 809,986 competition entries

Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, 2024

Abstract: Objective - Strength assessment and comparison to normative values is an important benchmarking and diagnostic tool in human health and performance. However, population specific normative data is often several decades old, often lack information about adolescent and adult strength levels and are not representative of the strength levels of strength trained individuals. The purpose of this study was to develop contemporary strength norms for the squat, bench press, and deadlift using powerlifters competing in un-equipped, drug-tested competitions. Design - Retrospective cross-sectional analysis. Methods - Retrospective data from global drug-tested, unequipped powerlifting competitions were collated with 809,986 samples (571,650 males, 238,336 females) included. Strength was assessed according to sex, United Nations age classifications, and competitive powerlifting weight class. Strength was expressed relatively (ratio of weight lifted/bodyweight) and computed for the 10th-90th percentile for each of the above categories. Results - Relative strength was greatest for young adults (18-35y; 90th percentile for squat [Male: 2.83 x bodyweight, Female: 2.26], bench press [M: 1.95, F: 1.35], deadlift [M: 3.25, F:2.66]) before declining thereafter for all three exercises. Although lower than their younger counterparts, very old adults (>80y) had 90th percentile data for the squat of M: 1.72 and F: 1.01, bench press: M: 1.31 and F: 0.92, and deadlift: M: 2.30 and F: 1.68. Relative strength was also greatest for the lightest female and male weight classes, respectively. Conclusions - These findings provide a comprehensive, accurate and precise representation of strength for drug-tested, unequipped powerlifters in each category and serve as a point of reference for other trained population groups. To facilitate uptake and ease of comparison, we have developed a freely available online tool.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex differences in human motor activity level

Psychological Bulletin, 1986

Motor activity level, or customary energy expenditure through movement, is a cornerstone dimension of temperament. In this article we address the unresolved question of sex differences in activity level (AL) by quantitatively integrating results from 90 citations encompassing 127 independent sex difference contrasts. Males are generally more active than females, d = .49, although the magnitude of the difference is associated with other features of the research investigation, such as participant age and situational characteristics. This AL result is judged a large effect within the context of established behavioral sex differences, and implications are discussed.

Misandry and Emptiness: Masculine Identity in a Toxic Cultural Environment

New Male Studies, 2012

Abstract: Masculine identity has become increasingly problematic due to technological and cultural changes over the past ten thousand years, beginning with the horticultural and agricultural revolutions but gaining momentum with the industrial, military and reproductive revolutions. Egalitarian feminists have unwittingly exacerbated the problem by equating sexual equality with sexual sameness, leaving men unable to make even one contribution to society, as men, which is distinctive, necessary and can therefore be publicly valued--that is, unable to establish a healthy collective identity specifically as men. The result of this emptiness is a growing tendency to give up either by dropping out of school and or by committing suicide. Ideological feminists have thrown down the gauntlet, on the other hand, by ascribing to men a highly negative collective identity. The result of this misandry is an increasing number of men who believe that even a negative collective identity is better than no collective identity at all. No solution will be possible without challenging pervasive assumptions about both boys and men.

RUBBISH BIN

NHS efforts in England to mitigate the climate crisis: uniting nurses and gastroenterologists

Gut, 2023

Mental Health and the Climate Crisis: A Call to Action for Canadian Psychiatrists

Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, 2023

