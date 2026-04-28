The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
2h

Mary Ann Cotton can be called Britain's Mass Murderess. She poisoned four husbands and twice as many children, with arsenic. Hungarian women poisoned 101 villagers between 1910 and 1929.

The Bible also records details of many women who killed men. There are of course many other

examples of females who committed murders. As Rudyard Kipling expressed it "The female of the species is more deadly than the male". Consider this. Which sex indulges in prostitution and abortions ? Domestic violence committed by females is symptomatic of their greed.

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Phillip Hickox's avatar
Phillip Hickox
2h

"Silence No More".

Well done, I beleive more and more men are finally finding their voices and challenging the feminist misinformation network.

Sadly, the entrenched heuristic bias has been ingrained in our Universities, indoctrinating undergrads into becoming activists.

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