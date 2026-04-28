Recently, an X user made me aware of Western Australia’s Women’s and Men’s Domestic Violence Helplines. The X user posted a screenshot of an archived website from Western Australia’s Department for Child Protection. The screenshot showed separate descriptions and phone numbers for the women’s and men’s helplines. I later confirmed that a current version of the same website still exists, though it is now published on the website of Western Australia’s Department of Communities (see screenshot below).

The description of the Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline states that the line supports “men who are concerned about their violent and abusive behaviours…” However, the description of the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline does not include a parallel statement about the women’s line being available to women who are concerned about their violent and abusive behaviours. The absence of such a statement is problematic, because the implication is that women do not perpetrate domestic violence. However, female-perpetrated violence and abuse against intimate partners and children are well-documented. Thus, by publishing the statement only in the description of the Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline, the description propagates the inaccurate stereotype that only men perpetrate domestic violence. Moreover, given that female-perpetrated violence exists, the absence of an equivalent statement in the description of the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline suggests that women who are concerned about their violent or abusive behaviours should not call the helpline! Thus, the inclusion of the statement only in the description of the Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline is prejudicial against both men and women, albeit for different reasons. On one hand, women who perpetrate violence or abuse are not encouraged to seek help through the helpline. On the other hand, men are stereotyped as the only sex who commits domestic violence.

Because of these issues, I lodged a complaint with the Western Australia Department of Communities, requesting that their descriptions of the helplines be revised to align with existing data and to be more just. The Department’s online lodgement system for “general complaints and feedback” is comprised of two sections: (1) What is your complaint or feedback?; and (2) What do you think should be done? My responses to both questions are provided below. Readers of The Nuzzo Letter are welcome to use parts of my submission in formulating their own submission.

WHAT IS YOUR COMPLAINT OR FEEDBACK?

Dear Western Australia Department of Communities,

I am a health researcher, living in Western Australia. Recently, I came across your 24-hour helpline website, which includes descriptions of the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline and the Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline. The descriptions of both helplines inform readers that the helplines are open to female and male victims of violence and abuse. Great! However, I noticed that the descriptions of the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline and the Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline differ in an important way. The Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline also includes a statement that the helpline is “for men who are concerned about their violent and abusive behaviours…” Yet, the description for the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline does not include an equivalent statement in which women who are concerned about their violent or abusive behaviours are welcomed to call the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline.

I highlight this asymmetry for two reasons. First, the absence of an equivalent statement in the description of the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline propagates an inaccurate stereotype that only men perpetrate domestic violence. Yet, female-perpetrated violence and abuse against intimate partners, children, and other family members are well-documented. For example, in Western Australia, women were 26% of perpetrators of intimate partner homicides, 43% of perpetrators of filicide, and 20% of perpetrators of other familial relationships homicides between 2012 and 2025 (Western Australia Ombudsman, 2026). Moreover, in 2024-25, women were 28% of perpetrators of all domestic homicides in Australia, including 32.6% of intimate partner homicides and 46.1% of filicides (Australian Institute of Criminology, 2026). Please see the reference list below for more documentation of the prevalence of female-perpetrated violence and abuse.

Second, given that female-perpetrated violence and abuse exist, the absence of an equivalent statement in the description of the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline implies that women who are concerned about their violent or abusive behaviours should not call the helpline. Thus, not only is the asymmetry in the descriptions of the two helplines prejudicial against men, but it is also prejudicial against women. The current description of the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline does not welcome violent or abusive women to call the helpline if they require assistance.

To resolve this issue in the descriptions of the helplines, please see my recommendation in the next section, “What do you think should be done?”

Sincerely,

James L. Nuzzo, PhD

The Nuzzo Letter

West Leederville, WA, Australia

References

Archer J. (2000). Sex differences in aggression between heterosexual partners: a meta-analytic review. Psychological Bulletin. 126(5):651–680.

Archer J. (2002). Sex differences in physically aggressive acts between heterosexual partners: a meta-analytic review. Aggression and Violent Behavior. 7(4):313–351.

Australian Institute of Criminology. (2026). Homicide in Australia 2024-25.

Desmarais SL et al. (2012). Prevalence of physical violence in intimate relationships, part 2: rates of male and female perpetration. Partner Abuse. 3(2):170–98.

Fiebert MS. (2014). References examining assaults by women on their spouses or male partners: an updated annotated bibliography. Sexuality & Culture. 18(2):405–467.

Hurren et al. (2018). Who are the Perpetrators of Child Maltreatment? Report to the Criminology Research Advisory Council.

Lysova A, et al. (2024). Bidirectional and Unidirectional Intimate Partner Violence: A Comprehensive Review. Partner Abuse. 16(1):30-58.

Straus MA. (2010). Thirty years of denying the evidence on gender symmetry in partner violence: Implications for prevention and treatment. Partner Abuse. 1(3):332-362.

Western Australia Ombudsman. (2026). A Review of Family and Domestic Violence in Western Australia.

WHAT DO YOU THINK SHOULD BE DONE?

I recommend that the Department of Communities make the descriptions for the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline and the Men’s Domestic Violence Helpline identical. The Department of Communities should add the following statement to description of the Women’s Domestic Violence Helpline: “provides information and referrals for women who are concerned about their violent and abusive behaviours.”

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