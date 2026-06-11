The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Rachael Morgan's avatar
Rachael Morgan
4h

WOW suspicions ‘justified’ by the data, crazy times laid bare. Can our western society revert to an equilibrium?

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