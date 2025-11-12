The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachael Morgan's avatar
Rachael Morgan
13h

Good to hear that the Uni is being called out for prejudices and bullying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jamie's avatar
Jamie
9h

I love it when Cameron Murray comments about Female students in 1988? and 'what you are alerting us to is completely at odds with the PUBLIC conversation!'

I think these conversations between two rational Men and both academics is required in this day and age. I see both of you as 'just sharing our findings on factual information!'

I'm glad you two are having this conversation and I will plug Camerons book: https://gameofmates.com It really opened my eyes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James L. Nuzzo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture