Woke university cancels man for health science research - a chat with James Nuzzo
Interview on Fresh Economic Thinking
Dr. James L. Nuzzo was recently interviewed on Fresh Economic Thinking about his academic cancellation and the impact The Nuzzo Letter is having on public conversations. Follow Fresh Economic Thinking and its creator, Cameron Murray, on Substack, YouTube, and X.
Good to hear that the Uni is being called out for prejudices and bullying.
I love it when Cameron Murray comments about Female students in 1988? and 'what you are alerting us to is completely at odds with the PUBLIC conversation!'
I think these conversations between two rational Men and both academics is required in this day and age. I see both of you as 'just sharing our findings on factual information!'
I'm glad you two are having this conversation and I will plug Camerons book: https://gameofmates.com It really opened my eyes.