The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
6h

Thanks for pulling this together Jim. It is amazing how these people have created a system that allows their forms of sexism but only they decide! The only word that comes to mind is BIGOT.

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Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
10h

Of interest is that Julie Bishop, a former politician became the Chancellor of ANU

and Julia Gillard, a former PM, became Chancellor of Adelaide university. Both females

have relinquished their appointments under extraordinary circumstances. An estimated

650 jobs were cut by Bishop to make A.N.U. a smaller and more efficient university by a

program initiated by Julie Bishop when she was still Chancellor in 2024. Bishop eventually

resigned under pressure.

There is more to this ANU (Canberra) story than speculation will allow. Julia Gillard also

didn't last very long as Chancellor....but what benefits did she receive ? Who knows ?

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