This week’s graph shows the funds allocated by the United States (U.S.) government to the Women’s Education Equity Act for financial years (FY) 1976-2011. Annual funds are represented by the pink bars and are associated with the left y-axis. Total funds for FY 1976-2011 are represented by the orange bar and are associated with the right y-axis. I was unable to find the funds for FY 2002.

Key Points

Annual funding for grants associated with the Women’s Educational Equity Act generally ranged from $2-10 million per year between FY 1976 and 2011, with higher funding amounts in earlier years.

Between FY 1976 and 2011, a total of $140 million was allocated to grants associated with the Women’s Educational Equity Act.

Share

Sources

FY 1976-1991: US General Accounting Office - Women's Education Act: A Review of Program Goals and Strategies Needed (GAO/PEMD-95-6). 1994.

FY 1992-2011: Annual federal budgets published by the U.S. government.

Bonus Commentary

The Women’s Educational Equity Act was included as part of the Educational Amendments of 1974 (Public Law 93-980), which amended the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965.

The purpose of the Women’s Educational Equity Act was to “provide educational equity for women in the United States.” This “equity” was to be accomplished at the preschool, elementary, secondary, higher, and adult education levels through government grants distributed to public agencies, private nonprofit organizations, and individuals for:

“(A) the development, evaluation, and dissemination by the applicant of curricula, textbooks, and other educational materials related to educational equity;

(B) preservice and inservice training for educational personnel including guidance and counseling with special emphasis on programs and activities designed to provide educational equity;

(C) research, development, and educational activities designed to advance educational equity;

(D) guidance and counseling activities, including the development of nondiscriminatory tests, designed to assure educational equity;

(E) educational activities to increase opportunities for adult women, including continuing educational activities and programs for underemployed and unemployed women;

(F) the expansion and improvement of educational programs and activities for women in vocational education, career education, physical education and educational administration.”

The necessity of the above funding was debated throughout much of the history of the Women’s Educational Equity Act. In 1994, such debate led the U.S. General Accounting Office to submit a report to congressional requesters titled, “Women's Education Act: A Review of Program Goals and Strategies Needed.” This report, which is where most of the data in the above graph were obtained, overviewed the type and amount of grant funding provided by the Women’s Educational Equity Act and whether this funding was achieving the Act’s purpose. The report examined grants awarded between 1986 and 1991. Some findings from the report included the following:

A total of 205 grants were funded between 1986 and 1991.

Universities received 36% of the grants, non-profits or community groups received 32% of the grants, and local education agencies received 15% of the grants.

General Grants averaged $107,344 (USD), and Challenge Grants averaged $32,132 (USD).

Most of the funded programs were aimed at academic instruction, career counselling, and personal support services.

Since the early 1980s, government staff associated with the Act decreased from about six to one staff, and the number of grant applications decreased from 955 in 1980 to 247 in 1991.

Though this information is now outdated, and funding for the Women’s Education Equity Act ended in 2011, presenting all of the above information is important because it establishes the historical record regarding government investment into women’s education and wellbeing. For example, these data counter contemporary narratives that women’s health and wellbeing is “underfunded.” In fact, this particular funding continued for longer than justified based on educational outcomes at the time (e.g., women were already earning more bachelor’s degrees than men by the early 1980s).

In 2004, when continuation of funding for the Women’s Education Equity Act was again debated, Krista Kafer published an essay at the Heritage Foundation explaining why the funding was no longer warranted. Kafer cited evidence showing that “[o]n most indicators of academic achievement and student behavior, girls perform as well as or better than boys” including:

Girls outscore boys in reading

Girls outscore boys in writing

Girls outscore boys in civics and the arts

Girls hold their own in math and science

Girls are more likely to participate in school activities

Girls are more likely than boys to graduate from high school and college

Girls report high self-esteem and school enjoyment

Boys are twice as likely to be enrolled in special education programs

Boys are more likely to experience academic and behavioral problems

Given that 20 years later, boys and men continue to fare worse than girls and women on the various educational outcomes mentioned by Kafer, one can see that the concept of “equity” – whether it is discussed in educational or other contexts – has rarely been thought of by its advocates as an objective principle that can be applied to all demographic groups equally. The concept of “equity” is linked to “critical theory” and “intersectionality” and thus applies only to those pre-selected groups who are part of the intersectional matrix. Boys and men, particularly of the white and heterosexual persuasion, are not part of this matrix. Thus, anti-male bias in education continues, along with the denial of this by equity advocates.

Share

Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!