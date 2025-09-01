The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Duncan
9h

Valuable article. As well as contradicting the feminist victim narrative about that period, it establishes a precedent for equivalent funding to now be given to special boys' programs as they are behind. I wonder if there is an Australian equivalent?

jantje
8h

You are absolutely right that this information is very relevant.

It is now 45 years women have equal or more bachelor degrees than men (that is about 100% of the workforce) and still no call for action for getting men degrees but yet there are still actions to get more women in STEM.

I found this table with number of schooling years from 1940 till 1994 (link below) which I think is incredible interesting as it shows that more males got a high degree than females but more males didn't get a degree at all.

According to this table the median school years of women and men has been about equal since forever.

There is just a huge difference in the median between black and white (which strangely enough also stops in 1980) and black women did get less high degrees than their male counterparts.

https://nces.ed.gov/programs/digest/d95/dtab008.asp

To find the table from the main page you need the 1995 data ->educational attainment->table 8.

1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
