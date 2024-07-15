This week’s graphs illustrates the number of bachelor’s degrees awarded in the field of women’s studies in the United States between the 1991-92 and 2021-2022 academic years.

Key Points

• Women’s studies programs at universities are known for propagating feminist theory and encouraging progressive political activism.

• Data in the graph, which come from the United States National Center for Education Statistics, show numbers of bachelor’s degrees earned in women’s studies in the United States from the 1991-92 to 2021-2022 school years.

• The number of bachelor’s degrees awarded in women’s studies increased for about 20 years from 1991-92 to 2011-12, after which degrees awarded plateaued for a few years, before decreasing from 2017-18 to present.

• The recent decline in women’s studies in the United States could be due to factors such as university’s cutting back on offering women’s studies programs and decreased student interest in women’s studies programs, perhaps due to an unclear career pathway after graduation.

• Oddly, though men represent half the population, no university degree programs are available in the field of men’s studies in the United States.

Source: Data were sourced from spreadsheets available at the website of the National Center for Education Statistics.

