The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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jantje's avatar
jantje
1d

>Males made up over 90% of workplace injury deaths each year between 1980 and 2024.

>Between 1980 and 2024, males made up 92.7% of workplace injury deaths.

I think this is basically the same information listed twice directly after each other.

I may be wrong though.

Thanks for another great article.

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Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
1d

The stats don't show specific number of men v's women employed in each case.

Are there more men employed in each case, than women ?

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1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
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