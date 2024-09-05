Share

Dear Subscribers and Followers,

A couple of weeks ago, I announced that I was on the verge of completing another large-scale analysis on sex differences in physical performance in children and adolescents. The new analysis is now complete, and I am happy to report that a pre-print of my latest paper, “Child and Adolescent Sex Differences in Sit-and-Reach Flexibility: A Meta-Analysis,” is now publicly available at SportRxiv.

What is this new research and what did it show?

My last paper, which I overviewed in a recent interview at Men are Good, examined sex differences in grip strength in kids. This new meta-analysis examined sex differences in sit-and-reach flexibility in kids.

The sit-and-reach test was developed in 1952. It assesses hamstrings flexibility, and to a lesser extent, low back flexibility. It is part of many physical fitness test batteries around the world. Arguably, it is the most commonly performed test of flexibility in human history. When thousands of results from sit-and-reach tests performed by boys and girls over the past several decades are aggregated into one meta-analysis, they provide a high-powered way to further explore early sexual dimorphism in a proposed fitness attribute (flexibility is the only component of fitness in which adult females score higher than adult males).

In an upcoming essay, I will elaborate on the findings from this research as well as the research on grip strength. In the meantime, here are some quotes from the paper that summary the study’s key findings:

• " At all ages assessed (3-16 years old), girls had greater sit-and-reach flexibility than boys. " • "This sex difference [in sit-and-reach flexibility] widened at age 11…peaked at age 12…then returned to pre-pubertal levels by age 16." • “Secondary analyses revealed that the sex difference in sit-and-reach flexibility is similar between countries and has remained relatively stable since the 1980s.” • “Overall, the results confirm that sexual dimorphism in flexibility occurs early in human development, is impacted by puberty, and is broadly consistent across time and place.”

What is next?

This new paper on flexibility is now undergoing peer review at an academic journal. I will share the final version of the paper when it is published in the journal.

For now, please consider downloading and reading the pre-print from SportRxiv. SportRxiv is not an academic journal. SportRxiv is a server that hosts pre-prints, which are initial drafts of papers that are currently undergoing academic peer review. Because peer review takes several months, a purpose of pre-prints is to communicate new research findings as quickly as possible. Eventually, the academic journal will send back the feedback from peer reviewers. The paper is then revised accordingly and eventually published in the journal. Typically, the version of the paper that is published in the journal does not differ significantly from the pre-print version of the paper. Nevertheless, the pre-print is not the final version of the paper.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service.

The Go Fund Me for the research on childhood sex differences in muscle strength will also remain open for anyone who wishes to provide further support for that project. Your donations are greatly appreciated, as the upcoming process of addressing reviewer comments will take many hours of work (unpaid in my case). Thank you!

Related content at The Nuzzo Letter