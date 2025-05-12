The Nuzzo Letter

20h

Thanks for your work in putting this together James. It is a depressing number. This group claims to have public hearings on the VAWA and say they seek public feedback. Literally this is true....but the reality is that they don't want to hear squat. I went to DC to testify at one of their hearings and was shocked at how I was treated. They gave speakers like myself about 1 minutes to make their point and then they moved to the next person! They could proudly claim to have had public hearings but the reality is that they didn't. The word bigot fits them llke a glove.

bigot /bĭg′ət/

noun

One who is strongly partial to one's own group, religion, race, or politics and is intolerant of those who differ.

A hypocrite; esp., a superstitious hypocrite.

Similar: hypocrite

18h

Thanks, James. NCFM has sued the Selective Service System. I hope they can sue for VAWA. Or maybe just VAWA in one state.

