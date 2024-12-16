This week’s graph illustrates the number of male and female homicide victims in the United States (U.S.) from 1976 to 2019.

Key Points

• Between 1976 to 2019, men were 77% of homicide victims in the U.S.

• Roughly 603,806 men and 181,200 women were victims of homicide in the U.S. between 1976 and 2019.

• Numbers of victims shown in the graph are likely underestimated due to the way that homicide data are gathered and reported.

Sources:

Fox JA, Zawitz MW. Homicide trends in the United States. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Crime in the U.S. FBI. Accessed December 14, 2024.

