This week’s graphs, courtesy of a report by the National Science Foundation, illustrate the number of doctorate degrees conferred in the United States by sex, citizenship status, and general area of study.

Share

Graph 1 Key Point

• The number of doctorate degrees awarded in the U.S. continues to increase. The increase is driven by science and engineering fields.

Graph 2 Key Point

• Men are a greater proportion of doctorate degree earners in science and engineering fields, while women are a greater proportion of doctorate degree earners in non-science and engineering fields.

Graph 3 Key Point

• Female U.S. citizens and permanent residents earn more doctorate degrees than male U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Thus, the greater number of male than female doctorate degree earners in the U.S. (all fields and citizenship statuses combined) is due to the large number of male than female temporary visa holders, namely from China.

Source: National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. 2023. Doctorate Recipients from U.S. Universities: 2022. NSF 24-300. Alexandria, VA: National Science Foundation.

Share

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.