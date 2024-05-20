Graph of the Week is an opportunity to share recently published data graphs of potential interest. Subscribers and followers are encouraged to discuss the graphs in the comments section.

This week’s graphs illustrate the numbers and proportions of international students at Australian universities from 2015 to 2024 (top 10 nationalities).

Source: Australian Department of Education.

