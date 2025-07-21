The Nuzzo Letter

Brian Pinchback
3h

Murder of a family followed by suicide is another example of domestic violence.

The Baxter case (in Queensland) is a case in point. In Melbourne an Australian man

killed his four-year-old daughter Darcey by throwing her from a bridge in full view

of rush-hour commuters has been jailed for life.

Arthur Freeman killed Darcey in a fit of rage, amid a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife.

His two sons, then aged two and six, witnessed the murder.

The day before the murder, in January 2009, Freeman had been told his visiting rights to his children were being reduced.

Frank
3h

Thank you, James. I always tell the women that claim that more men are murdering their wives than the reverse, that women hire hit men to kill their husbands, so their hands stay clean that way.

