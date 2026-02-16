The Nuzzo Letter

20h

This brings much-needed clarity, and a distinctly alternative perspective when compared to the UN Women campaign regarding online harassment... The United Nations motto appears to be "never let facts get in the way of a female-focused narrative".

16h

International Council for Men and Boys has endorsed three main goals for reforming the United Nations during 2026:

1. Formal recognition of International Men’s Day by the UN. There are 13 days on the official calendar that observe/celebrate girls and women, but none for boys or men... Half of the world's population deserves to have at least one day that's formally recognised by the United Nations.

https://x.com/RichardvReeves/status/1991903149959832021

2. UN reporting of male and female outcomes for their programs (including the Sustainable Development Goals), in order to bring transparency to the disparities faced by men and boys. The current disclosure is patchy, and is biased towards only pursuing female empowerment. Men and boys matter, as do women and girls.

https://www.menandboys.net/un-2/

3. Endorsement of the New York Declaration for Men and Boys, which commits to 27 actions across the range of disparities that males experience. The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on women and girls was adopted by the UN in 1995. After 31 years, it's better late than never to bring equal recognition to the other half of humanity...

https://www.menandboys.net/declaration/

Please add these goals as a call-to-action for all of your campaigning and advocacy relating to the United Nations and UN Women. Together men and women of goodwill can achieve positive change, which benefits everyone...

1 more comment...

