This week’s graphs, courtesy of The 2022 Australian Federal Election Study, show voting patterns of Australian men and women in federal elections. The Australian Federal Election Study is a post-election survey that has been conducted after federal elections since 1987. The 2022 survey included a nationally representative sample of 2,508 voters.

Key Points

Figure 4.1 shows the percent of women and men who voted for the Labor Party, the Liberal-National Coalition, the Green Party, or other parties in the 2022 federal election.

In 2022, 52% of women and 41% of men voted for the Labor or Green Parties, representing a sex difference in women favoring parties on the political Left.

In 2022, 32% of women and 38% of men voted for the Liberal-National Coalition, representing a sex difference in men favoring parties on the political Right.

In 2022, a greater percentage of men (22%) than women (16%) were more likely to vote for political parties other than the Labor Party, Green Party, and the Liberal-National Coalition.

Figure 4.2 shows the precent of women and men who voted for the Liberal-National Coalition in federal elections between 1987 and 2022.

In each federal election since 2001, a greater proportion of men than women voted for the Liberal-National Coalition.

Over the past 10 years, voting for the Liberal-National Coalition has dropped markedly for both men and women.

Figure 4.3 shows the precent of women and men who voted for the Labor Party in federal elections between 1987 and 2022.

In the 1980s and 1990s, men were slightly more likely than women to vote for the Labor Party. However, in recent years, women have been more likely than men to vote for the Labor Party than men.

Share

Source: Australian National University (2022). The 2022 Australian Federal Election Study.

Bonus Commentary

Australia will hold its next federal election on May 3, 2025. We cannot be certain who will win, but what we can be more certain of is the sex difference in voting behavior. We can predict from previous elections, and our everyday observations, that Australian women will be more likely than Australian men to vote for political candidates on the Left, and Australian men will be more likely than the women to vote for political candidates on the Right.

Results from United States (U.S.) presidential elections also support the notion that the modern woman is more likely than the modern man to lean to the political Left. According to the Center for American Women and Politics, in the 2024 presidential election, approximately 53% of women and 43% of men voted for Democrat Kamala Harris, whereas approximately 45% of women and 55% of men voted for Republican Donald Trump. The 10% sex difference in voting preference for Trump was consistent with sex differences in voting for winning presidential candidates dating back to 1996. This sex difference has ranged between 7-12%, with greater proportions of women than men voting for Democrat presidential winners, and greater proportion of men than women voting for Republican presidential winners. In recent years, men’s voting preferences in the U.S. have remained largely the same, whereas women between the ages of 18-29have pushed women’s vote further Left.

Average sex differences in voting behaviors stem from average sex differences in beliefs about what the role of government ought to be. Women are more likely than men to profess egalitarian and collectivist beliefs that favour redistribution policies and greater government involvement in many aspects of everyday life. For example, women are more likely than men to believe in increased spending on healthcare, Social Security, and assistance to poor people. Women are also more likely than men to express desire for more environmental protections and for increased spending on the environment. Women are also more likely than men to express support for “inclusion” and “equity” policies such as racial preference in hiring and promotion, inclusion of transgender individuals in women’s spaces, and allowing illegal immigrants to remain in the country. Results from one study suggest that women’s preferences for collectivist policies likely stems from women’s greater risk aversiveness, lower competitiveness, preference for “equality” over efficiency, and lower confidence in their own abilities.

Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!