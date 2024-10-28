This week’s graphs illustrate the number and proportion of United States (U.S.) voters in presidential elections who are men and women.

Key Points

• Since 1964, a greater number of women than men have voted in elections for U.S. president (graph below).

• Each year, since at least 1980, women have made up about 53-54% of voters for U.S. president, whereas men have made up about 46-47% of voters (graph below).

• In 2020, about 68% of the total female population voted compared to 65% of the total male population. Approximately one third of the U.S. population chooses not to vote in elections for president each year (graph below).

Sources

Center for American Women and Politics. Gender Differences in Voter Turnout. 2024.

Fabina J, Scherer Z. “Voting and Registration in the Election of November 2020,” Current Population Survey Reports, P20-585, U.S. Census Bureau, Washington, DC, 2022.

