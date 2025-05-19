This week’s graphic is a map of the United States (U.S.) that shows the states that have government commissions or offices dedicated to men’s or women’s wellbeing.

Key Points

A total of 0 of 50 U.S. states have a men’s commission or office.

A total of 37 of 50 U.S. states (74%) have a women’s commission or office (see map and links below).

Some states that do not currently have a women’s commission or office had one previously. Examples include Alaska, Nebraska, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Bonus Commentary

The map shows that most U.S. states have a women’s commission or office, while none have a men’s commission or office. Some women’s commissions have existed for many years. For example, the Wisconsin Women’s Council was founded in 1983, and the Georgia Commission on Women was created in 1992.

An overarching purpose of these commissions is to advise state officials on the wellbeing of girls and women and what state policies should be enacted to enhance this wellbeing. Women’s commissions regularly publish state-specific reports on the status of girls and women, and they often host local events, seminars, and webinars. Annual budgets used to accomplish these tasks can be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. For example, for financial year 2024, the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women had a budget of $329,530. For financial year 2025, the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women had a budget of $958,784.

To the extent that sex-specific commissions improve the wellbeing of the sex they represent, the lack of men’s commissions is problematic, as the epidemiological and educational data show relatively poor outcomes for boys and men. Moreover, the existence of a taxpayer-funded state commission for only one sex might be illegal, and the National Coalition for Men (NCFM) is arguing this in their lawsuit against the state of California. According to NCFM, the state of California has been violating “the equal rights of boys and of men,” as the state has “spent over $25 million on the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls from 2021 to 2024 and has yet to establish a commission on boys and men.”

The California case will be interesting to follow. It could serve as a precedent for lawsuits in other states.

Speaking of precedents – a state that is likely to be one of the first in establishing a commission on boys and men is Washington. Blair Daily has been doing the groundwork for this possibility through the Washington Initiative for Boys and Men (WIBM). I recommend following WIBM on Substack.

Websites for Women’s Commissions

Alabama Women's Commission

Arkansas Women's Commission

California Commission on Status of Women and Girls

Connecticut Commission On Women, Children, Seniors, Equity & Opportunity

Delaware Office of Women's Advancement and Advocacy

Florida Commission on the Status of Women

Georgia Commission on Women

Hawai‘i State Commission on Status of Women

Illinois Council on Women and Girls

Indiana Commission for Women

Iowa Commission on the Status of Women

Kentucky Commission on Women

Louisiana Governor’s Office on Women’s Policy

Maine Permanent Commission on the Status of Women

Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women

Michigan Women's Commission

Minnesota Office on the Economic Status of Women

Nevada Commission for Women

New Jersey Advisory Commission on the Status of Women

New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women

North Dakota Commission on the Status of Women

Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women

Oregon Commission for Women

Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women

Rhode Island Commission on Women

Texas Governor’s Commission for Women

Utah Women in the Economy Commission

Vermont Commission on Women

Virginia Council on Women

Washington State Women’s Commission

West Virginia Women's Commission

Wisconsin Women's Council

Wyoming Council for Women’s Issues

