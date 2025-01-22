This week’s graph illustrates the number of health offices and committees in the United States (U.S.) government dedicated to men’s health or women’s health.
Key Points
• The U.S. government has a total of 10 health offices and committees dedicated to women’s health. These offices and committees reside within various government agencies including the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Federal Drug Administration (FDA).
• The U.S. government has zero health offices or committees dedicated to men’s health.
