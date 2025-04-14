This week’s graph, based on a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, shows the number of male and female deaths by suicide in the general Australian population and in the Australian Defence Force (ADF) between 1997 and 2021. The data from the ADF include serving, reserve, and ex-serving members.

Key Points

Between 1997 and 2021, 65,675 individuals died by suicide in Australia. Approximately 77% of these individuals were male and 23% were female.

Between 1997 and 2021, 1,677 members of the ADF died by suicide, accounting for 2.6% or about two out of every 100 suicides in Australia. Approximately 92% of suicides among ADF members were males.

Source: Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. (2023). Serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members who have served since 1985: suicide monitoring 1997 to 2021.

Bonus Commentary

Males are three out every four suicides in the general Australian population and about nine out of every 10 suicides in the ADF. Higher suicide rates in males than females are observed in all countries. Higher rates of suicide among military veterans than the general population are observed in Australia and the United States.

A literature review published by the Centre for Social and Early Emotional Development at Deakin University identified the following barriers to men’s help seeking for mental health issues:

Individual barriers

Masculine norms (e.g., perceptions of being weak, losing control, or not being self-reliant if one consults with a mental health professional)

Stigma (e.g., belief that seeking help could lead to social exclusions, judgments, or bullying)

Challenges with articulating emotions

Low mental health literacy (e.g., lack of awareness of one’s mental health state, lack of understanding of the importance of mental health, not understanding what is involved with consultations)

Sense of fear or uncertainty (e.g., fear of hospitals, negative beliefs about treatments, lack of desire to complete questionnaires)

Health system barriers

Availability of services (e.g., navigating the health system, unsure where to find information or services)

Lack of male-specific services

Issues or limited previous experience with health professionals

Cost of health services or lack of insurance coverage

Health services offered only during traditional work hours

Other barriers

Lack of time to see a health professional

Travel distances involved for men living in rural or remote areas

Language barriers

