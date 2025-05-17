Share

ANNOUNCEMENT

The Nuzzo Letter has a new section titled “Dr. Nuzzo’s Research.” This new section is an archive of my research papers that have been published open access and are thus free to download and share. The archive includes about 30 of my published articles, including my first paper on men’s health, my critique of the UN and WHO, and the one time I published in the Bulletin of the World Health Organisation.

Check out the whole archive, comment on articles that catch your fancy, and feel free to distribute the information as you like! I will continue to update this section of The Nuzzo Letter as more of my papers are published and are made available open access.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

HHS Releases Comprehensive Review of Medical Interventions for Children and Adolescents with Gender Dysphoria

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Boy wins girls HS track events in Maine; parents are both college professors

The College Fix

ASU campus that is 30% male says it will focus on ‘gender equity’ – for women

The College Fix

Feds investigate Harvard for allegedly discriminating against white, male applicants

The College Fix

Inside Harvard’s Discrimination Machine

City Journal

Edinburgh University’s accent bias training won’t work

Unheard

Despite Talk of 2024 'Bro Vote', Young Men's Voting Participation Dropped Even Further Behind

Washington Initiative for Boys & Men

The Manipulators’ Playbook

Brownstone Institute

When ideas become too dangerous to platform

Maryanne Demasi, reports

TED, a platform that claims to champion bold ideas, has censored University Professor Gigi Foster, who spoke out in defense of free speech and the right to dissent

Large new study finds almost half of Australians who have experienced intimate partner violence are male

One in Three

RUBBISH BIN

Women shouldn’t have to work the week of their period. Period.

The Independent (*see my brief commentary on this article here)

Female Physician Suicide Compared to the General Population

JAMA Psychiatry (*see my brief commentary on this article here - please note that my critique of this editorial is not attempting to minimise female physician suicide, it is attempting to show how the author minimised male physician suicide)

At a breaking point: The impact of foreign aid cuts on women’s organizations in humanitarian crises worldwide

UN Women (*see my brief commentary on this article here)

Achieving gender justice for global health equity: the Lancet Commission on gender and global health

The Lancet

From crisis to opportunity: a united response to Trump's attacks on climate action

The Lancet

Transfeminist pregnancy: reproductive speculation, genre, and desire

Feminist Theory

Abstract: In the explosion of abortion bills post Dobbs, anti-abortion language identifies women according to their reproductive potential: ‘Woman' means [...] an individual with a uterus, regardless of any gender identity.’ According to this definition pregnancy or the potential for pregnancy define womanhood. Women without uteruses (cis and trans) are excluded, and trans men with uteruses are absorbed into the category of woman. This reproductive language, tethering transgender and reproductive politics, requires a reassessment of how pregnancy is theorised in feminist and transgender studies. In the following article, I argue that pregnancy is not to be defined by biological phenomena but instead as a genre of political, aesthetic, and affective experience and expectation. As a multidimensional genre of experience, rather than merely a biological datum, pregnancy can potentially establish a shared ground between trans and cis women. Pregnancy is an existential experience involving birth and becoming in a larger sense. We need a more all-encompassing notion of pregnancy, which is nourished by the capacious social world of conception and giving new life. Such a definition of pregnancy supports the goal of feminists, who resist the reduction of womanhood to reproductive function. For transgender studies, a wider understanding of pregnancy helps to build a transsexual theory of reproduction on feminist grounds.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.