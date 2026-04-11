The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tony Critiques Feminism's avatar
Tony Critiques Feminism
1d

All good work James but I confess I especially look forward to "RUBBISH BIN" each week. Always good for a laugh — and for a reminder that one is on the right side of history.

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4 replies by James L. Nuzzo and others
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
1d

Another great group of articles James, many thanks. The first one on slave ownership should be sent to all women's studies profs. Oooops, there went the victim narrative. I wonder what creative ways they would rationalize that one?

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