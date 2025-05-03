Share

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

Women Not ‘Excluded’ or ‘Underrepresented’ in Medical Research: Report

SAVE

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

International Students In Australia Hit Record High In 2024

Institute of Public Affairs

DEI and Maryland College Campuses

National Association of Scholars

"Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" Was Revealed as Cultural Marxism, So Indiana University Has Relabelled "DEI" as “AESI”

Ras-Stack

Northwestern University edits job titles to erase references to DEI

The College Fix

Harvard ends racially segregated grad ceremonies, renames DEI office amid battle with Trump

The College Fix

U. Michigan blows own deadline for handing over documents on Lori Lightfoot’s teaching gig

The College Fix

2,181 reasons why your college professor is probably a Democrat

The College Fix

How to Tell if You’re Living in a Patriarchy

Quillette

Arguments that patriarchy exists in the West today are largely dependent on reinventions of the concept that would be better dispensed with.

What Adolescence gets right and wrong about incels

American Institute for Boys and Men

Turning point for men's health: Australian Labor Party and Liberal National Coalition both commit AUD $32 million for boys and men's health

Movember

Crossing the Line at Altitude: Passenger Sexual Misconduct in the Skies, 1999-2021

Journal of Crime and Justice

Abstract: Over the past decade, a range of news outlets and social media platforms has increasingly featured reports of airline passenger misconduct, particularly those involving verbal and physical assault. Less attention has been paid to passenger sexual misconduct. To improve our understanding of the nature and types of air passenger sexual misconduct cases, we draw on data from 77 incidents reported from 1999 to 2021 to develop a multi-classification scheme of misconduct and examine the precipitating factors as well as related circumstances involved. Our findings demonstrate passenger sexual misconduct takes three forms – sexual assault, sexual deviance, and sexual harassment – and highlight the complexity of circumstances, factors, and types of victims (i.e. passengers, flight attendants, and crew) involved in these reports.

Drivers of Female Power in Bonobos

Communications Biology

Abstract: In mammals, female dominance over males is a rare phenomenon. However, recent findings indicate that even in species with sexual dimorphism biased towards males, females sometimes occupy high status. Here we test three main hypotheses explaining intersexual power relationships, namely the self-reinforcing effects of winning and losing conflicts, the strength of mate competition, and female coalition formation. We test these for bonobos (Pan paniscus), one of our closest living relatives, where females have high status relative to males despite male-biased size dimorphism. We compiled demographic and behavioral data of 30 years and 6 wild living communities. Our results only support predictions of the female coalition hypothesis. We found that females target males in 85% of their coalitions and that females occupy higher ranks compared to males when they form more frequent coalitions. This result indicates that female coalition formation is a behavioral tool for females to gain power over males.

RUBBISH BIN

No rubbish this week!

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.