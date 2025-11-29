Share

LEADING ARTICLE

Difficulties in Functioning Among Children in the United States: 2021-2023

National Health Statistics Reports

Abstract: Objectives: This report presents national estimates of difficulties in functioning for children ages 2-17. Methods: 2021-2023 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) data were used to assess difficulties in functioning among children. NHIS has included the Child Functioning Module, developed jointly by UNICEF and the Washington Group on Disability Statistics, since 2019. The module’s questions ask about difficulties in the following functional domains: seeing, hearing, walking, communication, behavior, and learning (for all children ages 2-17); fine motor and playing (for children ages 2-4); and self-care, remembering, concentrating, coping with change, relationships, and affect (anxiety and depression) (for children ages 5-17). Prevalence estimates were calculated for different levels of difficulty (a lot of difficulty, some difficulty, or no difficulty) and are presented for overall functioning, by individual functional domain, and by number of functional domains where difficulties were reported. Differences in functioning by age, sex, race and Hispanic origin, urbanization level, and family income are also presented. Results: In 2021-2023, about one-quarter (24.9%) of children ages 2-4 experienced difficulties in functioning (4.1% experienced a lot of difficulty in one or more domains and 20.8% experienced some difficulty). Among children ages 5-17, just over one-half (50.8%) experienced functioning difficulties (13.0% experienced a lot of difficulty and 37.8% experienced some difficulty). The prevalence of functioning difficulties varied by sex, with boys being more likely than girls to experience a lot of difficulty in at least one domain, but differences across other characteristics varied. Functioning difficulties were most prevalent in the domains of communication, learning, behavior, and playing among children ages 2-4. For those ages 5-17, the most prevalent domains were anxiety, accepting change, behavior, depression, and making friends. Among children who experienced functioning difficulties, most had difficulty in only one functional domain.

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

Gender Bigotry at the Highest Levels of the United Nations

Coalition to End Domestic Violence

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Eager to Affirm, Yet Unwilling to Defend Their Claims

Reality’s Last Stand

The peer-review process for the HHS report on pediatric gender medicine exposed the ideological capture of major medical organizations.

Dispatches from the Long War on Fathers

The Fiamengo File

Male suicide rose by 5% last year, with the loss of an additional 110 men and boys compared to 2023...

Celebrating Masculinity

Taxpayer funding is going to the wrong programs and services.

Education

Niall Ferguson: Without Books We Will Be Barbarians

Free Press

‘Knowledge-Rich’ and Blah, Blah, Blah

Quadrant

Homeschool registrations are rising and policy needs to catch up

ABC

The Society for Academic Emergency Medicine Hosts DEI Activism Discussion

Do No Harm

Harvard report warns of ‘damaging’ grade inflation, 60% of grades are A’s

The College Fix

The decline in reading for pleasure over 20 years of the American Time Use Survey

iScience

Abstract: Reading has a wide range of benefits for literacy, employment, and health as well as promoting cultural understanding. However, previous monitoring of reading in the US has been inconsistent, with some studies demonstrating large declines over time, and others suggesting engagement has not changed. We measure reading for pleasure and reading with children from 2003 to 2023, using a nationally representative sample from the American Time Use Survey (n = 236,270). We found marked declines in the proportion of individuals reading for pleasure daily in the US, with decreases of 3% per year (prevalence ratio = 0.97, 95% confidence interval = 0.97, 0.98, p < 0.001). There were disparities across population groups, with widening gaps for those of Black (vs. White) race, with lower education levels and less annual income. Our findings demonstrate the need for more targeted strategies to increase opportunities for reading for pleasure. Monitoring daily reading, and factors influencing reading, will be vital to understand the impacts of future policies.

(*For sex-segregated data from the American Time Use Survey, including time spent reading, see the following post at The Nuzzo Letter.)

Epidemiology

Nearly One in 10 U.S. Adults Report Having Had Cancer

Gallup

Yet Another Review Finds Racial Concordance Fails to Improve Health Outcomes

Do No Harm

Exercise Science

Effects of once- versus twice-weekly eccentric resistance training on muscular function and structure in older adults: a randomised controlled trial

Scientific Reports

Abstract: Adherence rates to current twice-weekly strength training guidelines are poor among older adults. Eccentric-only training elicits substantial improvements in muscle function/size so the aim of this study was to compare the effects of once- versus twice-weekly eccentric training programmes on muscle function/size in older adults. Thirty-six participants (69.4 ± 6.0 yr) were randomised into non-active control, once-, or twice-weekly training groups. Lower-limb muscle power, strength, and size were assessed at baseline, mid-, and post-eccentric training. Training was performed for 12 min per session at 50% of maximum eccentric strength. Significant increases in power (13%), isometric (17-36%) and eccentric (40-50%) strength, and VL muscle thickness (9-18%) occurred in both training groups following 12 weeks. Minimal muscle soreness was induced throughout the 12 weeks and perceived exertion was consistently lower in the twice-weekly training group. One weekly submaximal eccentric resistance training session over 12 weeks elicits similar improvements in neuromuscular function compared to the currently recommended twice-weekly training dose. Given the substantial improvements in neuromuscular function and previously reported low adherence to current twice-weekly training guidelines, eccentric training may be pivotal to developing a minimal-dose strategy to counteract neuromuscular decline.

RUBBISH BIN

Horror stories of a ‘feminised workplace’ mask the real crisis in male identity

The Guardian

Italy now recognizes the crime of femicide and punishes it with life in prison

Associated Press

(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

Which skin color emoji should you use? The answer can be more complex than you think

NPR (2022)

Inventor Masculinity: Innovation, Competition, and Male Privilege in Academic Science

Men and Masculinities

Abstract: Men faculty scientists engage in academic entrepreneurship at higher rates than women, yet few studies examine how masculinity shapes this disparity. This article conceptualizes inventor masculinity to explain how cultural practices and institutional processes reinforce academic entrepreneurship as masculine. Drawing on five years of fieldwork and 60 interviews in an academic research center and traineeship program, I show how academic faculty scientists perform inventor masculinity through cultural practices like competition, technical dominance, and sexist humor. While inventor faculty often separate social and technical domains, some strategically bridge the social and technical in service of market competition. These practices are reproduced through mentorship and training. Institutional processes like recruitment reward masculine practices while devaluing women and feminine practices. Through my investigation, this article reveals how cultural practices and institutional processes reinforce academic entrepreneurship as masculine, shaping who is included, what kinds of work are recognized, and how scientific success is valued.

(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.