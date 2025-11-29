The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
1d

Great stuff Jim, but the Inventor Masculinity got me laughing! Then I saw he spent 5 years at this and all I could do was cry.....tears of laughter. Do they know how silly they look?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by James L. Nuzzo and others
Jamie's avatar
Jamie
1d

Who would have thought that the UN was Evil 🙄 and right before our eyes!!!👀

I’m constantly astounded at how so many still think that WWII was the only Evil time 🤷‍♂️and how those times are used as some sort of distraction from any current events!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James L. Nuzzo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture