Activists are ‘queering’ physical therapy education, exercise scientist says

The College Fix

Top Academic Cancelled by Tasmania Police for Not Being Sexist Enough!

Democrats set out to study young men. Here are their findings.

Politico

If Democrats Want To Reach Men They Need To Stop Demonizing Masculinity

Reality’s Last Stand

Respecting and valuing masculinity is the first step toward earning back men’s trust.

Meet the 'Radical' Abortion Activist and 'Defund the Police' Advocate Behind the Democratic Party's $20 Million Campaign to 'Understand Men'

Washington Free Beacon

Ilyse Hogue, former president of NARAL, has made a career of alienating male voters with woke nonsense. Now she's leading a campaign to win them back with 'super charged social listening.'

Government appoints first Special Envoy for Men’s Health

Australia Men’s Health Forum

Poll: Attitudes towards the Australian flag and national anthem

Institute of Public Affairs

Simone Biles Owes Her Legacy to the Rules Riley Gaines Is Defending

Reality’s Last Stand

The very rules that allowed Biles to become a legend are the ones she now wants to destroy for the next generation of female athletes.

Nearly 90 universities have rebranded their DEI offices, College Fix survey finds

The College Fix

The Forgotten Power of Unsupervised Play

Men Are Good

Examining the Prevalence and Impact of Parental Alienating Behaviors (PABs) in Separated Parents in the United Kingdom

Journal of Family Violence

Abstract: There is limited research on the prevalence of parental alienating behaviors (PABs), with previous studies limited to the United States and Canada. It is critical that such research is conducted in and expanded to various countries and jurisdictions to further support the identification of alienating behaviors as a serious form of domestic abuse that is experienced by a significant proportion of separated or divorced parents. Using a sample of 1005 separated or divorced parents in the United Kingdom, this study examined the prevalence of PABs, the manifestation of behaviors in children and their contact refusal (as measured by the five-factor model), and the relationship between PABs and mental health and other forms of abuse. Results showed that, depending on how they were asked, between 39 and 59% of the sample had experienced PABs, with 36.5% identified as non-reciprocal targeted parents. This percentage dropped to 3.5% when assessed in the context of other factors (i.e., prior good relationship). Nearly all (96.7%) of participants reported manifestations of alienation in their children, but this again dropped (to 2.9%) when taking other factors into account. Finally, parents reporting higher levels of PABs also reported greater mental health issues (i.e., depression, PTSD, suicide ideation) and higher levels of other forms of abuse. It is argued that these results add to a growing body of evidence suggesting that PABs are a form of abuse and a significant public health emergency, but that further debate on how alienation is measured in relation to the process (i.e., PABs) versus the outcome (i.e., contact rejection).

Homicide Rates Across County, Race, Ethnicity, Age, and Sex in the US

JAMA Network Open

Abstract: Importance: Homicide is one of the leading causes of death in the US, especially among adolescents and adults younger than 45 years. While geographic, racial and ethnic, and sex differences in homicide rates have been documented, a comprehensive assessment across all sociodemographics is needed. Objective: To assess variation in US homicide rates from 2000 to 2019 across geographic location, race and ethnicity, sex, and age. Design, setting, and participants: This cross-sectional study used deidentified death records from the National Vital Statistics System and population estimates from the National Center for Health Statistics for all individuals living in the US from January 1, 2000, to December 31, 2019. Data analysis was completed in April 2023. Exposure: County, race and ethnicity (American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian or Pacific Islander, Black, Hispanic or Latino, and White), age (0-14, 15-24, 25-44, 45-64, and ≥65 years), and sex (female and male) as reported on death certificates. Main outcomes and measures: The main outcome was homicide rates per 100 000 individuals. Validated small-area estimation models were used to estimate county-level homicide rates by race and ethnicity, age, and sex (50 unique populations). Estimates were corrected for race and ethnicity misclassification on death certificates and were age standardized. Results: Between 2000 and 2019, there were 367 827 (95% uncertainty interval [UI], 366 683-369 046) homicides in the US, with decedents most commonly being male (77.7% [95% UI, 77.5%-77.8%]), aged 15 to 44 years (69.8% [95% UI, 69.6%-69.9%]), and Black (46.0% [95% UI, 45.5%-46.5%]). The highest homicide rates were among Black males aged 15 to 24 years (74.6 [95% UI, 72.3-77.0] per 100 000 population) and 25 to 44 years (70.0 [95% UI, 68.4-71.4] per 100 000 population) followed by American Indian and Alaska Native males aged 15 to 24 years (24.5 [95% UI, 19.2-31.0] per 100 000 population) and 25 to 44 years (33.5 [95% UI, 28.6-38.8] per 100 000 population). Homicide rates higher than 100 deaths per 100 000 population among American Indian or Alaska Native or Black males aged 15 to 44 years were observed in 143 counties; more than 25% of counties with this homicide level among Black males were in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and all counties with this homicide level among American Indian or Alaska Native males were in North Carolina. Despite national homicide rates remaining stable over the study period (6.1 [95% UI, 6.0-6.2] per 100 000 population for both years; incidence rate difference, 0.04 [95% UI, -0.16 to 0.07]), homicide rates increased in most counties (range, 1631 of 3051 [53.5%] to 1406 of 1488 [94.5%]) among American Indian or Alaska Native, Black, and White males and females younger than 65 years. Conclusions and relevance: In this cross-sectional study of US homicide rates, substantial variation was found across and within county, race and ethnicity, sex, and age groups; American Indian and Alaska Native and Black males aged 15 to 44 years had the highest rates of homicide. The findings highlight several populations and places where homicide rates were high, but awareness and violence prevention remains limited.

Women’s Strategic Use of Clothing and Make-Up

Human Ethology, 2020

Abstract: Clothing and make-up signal a wide range of characteristics including age, sex and sexual motivation. The present study examined the change from daywear to clothing/make-up worn in preparation for a ‘night out’ that would include a visit to a nightclub in over one hundred young women living in the UK. Amounts of flesh exposed were derived from photographs of participants and intensity of make-up products used determined using the ‘Methuen handbook of colour’. Results showed marked increases in amounts of flesh exposed, heel heights of shoes, use of a wider range of makeup products and increases in the colour intensity of many of those products, particularly those used on the lips and eyes. It is concluded that the young women in this study prepared themselves for a ‘night out’ that would include a visit to a nightclub in ways designed to maximise the rich opportunities to attract the attention of potential sexual partners provided by such venues.

Alcohol Consumption and 15 Causes of Fatal Injuries: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

American Journal of Preventive Medicine

Abstract: Introduction: The proportion of fatal nontraffic injuries that involve high levels of alcohol use or alcohol intoxication was assessed by cause of injury to generate alcohol-attributable fractions. Updated alcohol-attributable fractions can contribute to improved estimates of the public health impact of excessive alcohol use. Methods: Peer-reviewed and gray literature for 1995-2019 on 15 causes of fatal nontraffic injuries in the U.S., Canada, or Mexico were systematically reviewed, and state data systems were queried for available estimates of fatalities with recorded blood alcohol concentration levels and proportions of decedents with blood alcohol concentrations ≥0.10 g/dL by cause of injury. For each injury cause, alcohol-attributable fractions across studies were synthesized by meta-analysis of single proportions using generalized linear mixed models. Results: In total, 60 published studies and 40 additional population-level data points from 6 state data systems were included. The meta-analyzed alcohol-attributable fractions by cause of injury are as follows: air-space transport (0.03), aspiration (0.24), child maltreatment (0.09), drowning (0.31), fall injuries (0.37), fire injuries (0.34), firearm injuries (0.24), homicide (0.29), hypothermia (0.29), motor vehicle nontraffic crashes (0.42), occupational and machine injuries (0.08), other road vehicle crashes (railroad trespasser injuries) (0.63), poisoning (not alcohol) (0.20), suicide (0.21), and water transport (0.27), yielding an overall median alcohol-attributable fraction of 0.27. Discussion: Excessive alcohol use is associated with substantial proportions of violent and nonviolent injury deaths. These findings can improve the data used for estimating alcohol-attributable injury deaths and inform the planning and implementation of evidence-based strategies (e.g., increasing alcohol taxes, regulating alcohol outlet density) to prevent them.

Bettina Arndt has a go at virtue-signalling men allowing women into Men's Sheds

Bettina Arndt, 2018

Australia records highest ever global ranking for gender equality

Office of the Prime Minister of Australia

Global Gender Gap Report 2025

World Economic Forum

Close the mathematics gender gap: huge study prompts urgent call to action

Nature

Researchers reveal when boys pull ahead of girls in mathematics, sounding an alarm and providing both an opportunity for schools, parents and researchers.

Why don’t more men wear skirts?

The Conversation

Watching women's sport not just for women: Experts talk on levelling the playing field

ABS News

Wife makes husband pay her a monthly $206 ‘woman tax’ because females ‘have a harder time’

New York Post

The Role of Affirming Language

JAMA

Advancing Health Equity in the Climate Crisis — A Climate Justice Curriculum for Resident Physicians

New England Journal of Medicine

Abstract: As climate change exacerbates existing health disparities, a new curriculum arms residents to provide climate-informed patient care, advance climate advocacy, and improve health system sustainability.

Learning (Not) to Know: Examining How White Ignorance Manifests and Functions in White Adolescents' Racial Identity Narratives

Child Development

Abstract: In critical approaches to the study of whiteness, white ignorance refers to systematic and intentional ways of (not) knowing that function to perpetuate racism. The current critical qualitative analysis examines how white ignorance surfaces in the racial identity narratives of white adolescents (N = 69, Mage = 15.91, SD = 0.49, data collected 2017-2019). Using semi-structured interview data, we identified three manifestations of accommodation to white ignorance: constructing white as disadvantaged, framing race(ism) as unimportant and elsewhere, and the active refusal to know or imagine racial oppression. Alongside this accommodation we also observed a less common but important thread of resistance to white ignorance: seeing (and naming) systemic racism. The findings reveal how white ignorance as a macrosystemic cultural practice becomes embedded in, and strengthened through, the micro-level racial identities of white adolescents. Implications for conceptualizing and contextualizing white racial identity in developmental science are discussed.

