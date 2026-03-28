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LEADING ARTICLE

International Olympic Committee announces new Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport

International Olympic Committee

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

Academic ‘Research’ That’s Unethical and Dishonest

National Review

Bonfire of the Institutions

Critiquing Feminism

The Threat of Institutional Capture

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Masculinity Experts “Map the Manosphere” and Find Nothing Good

The Fiamengo File

Young Men Aren’t Checked Out. We’ve Closed the Paths That Once Guided Them

American Enterprise Institute

Now mainstream: Women are violent, too

Best Interest

Taylor Frankie and the new understanding that physical, sexual and emotional abusers are both men and women, with lesbians the most violent.

The ‘male gaze’ as a female fantasy

Radically Pragmatic

Nothing in the Biology of the Sexes Makes Sense Except in the Light of Gametes: A Response to Mahr

Reality’s Last Stand

A researcher attempted to debunk my paper on the biology of sex using “feminist epistemology.” I responded.

The Case for Compulsory DNA Testing at Birth to Confirm Paternity: Ethical, Legal, and Social Considerations

Journal of Indonesian Health Policy and Administration

Abstract: Compulsory paternity testing at birth has sparked significant legal, ethical, and social debate due to its potential impact on family dynamics, child well-being, and parental responsibility. This review explores the ethical, legal, and societal implications of such testing, using Bioecological Systems Theory and Rawls’ Theory of Justice to frame the discussion. This review evaluates the benefits and challenges of mandatory DNA testing at birth, particularly in reducing paternity fraud, ensuring fairness in child support allocation, and enhancing socio-economic outcomes, especially in low-income households. This qualitative review draws on multidisciplinary literature from family law, genetic counseling, social policy, and fathers’ rights advocacy. Sources were identified through PubMed, Scopus, and Google Scholar, alongside grey literature such as policy briefs and advocacy reports (e.g., Fathers 4 Justice SA). Search terms included “paternity fraud,” “mandatory DNA testing,” “child support,” and related ethical and legal concepts. The literature reveals paternity fraud is a significant concern, which compulsory DNA testing could help mitigate; however, privacy, parental autonomy, and the social implications of mandatory testing present challenges. The review emphasizes the importance of balancing the benefits of transparency with protecting individual rights, particularly in societies with strong traditional family structures. Compulsory paternity testing could promote fairness and reduce financial exploitation, but its implementation must address ethical concerns, including informed consent and privacy. Policymakers are urged to develop balanced regulatory frameworks that consider both the benefits and the ethical challenges. Special attention should be given to cultural values and protecting children’s rights.

Education

Higher education has an integrity problem

American Thinker

Starting with DEI, every incentive structure in academia undermines the requirement that students demonstrate either merit or integrity.

America Shouldn’t Educate Our Adversaries

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

Institutions tasked with preserving our ideals are advancing hostile regimes.

Children of Iran’s regime leaders are educating America’s students at colleges from New York to Los Angeles

New York Post

Politics

Getting Away With It

Quillette

The case of Bao Phuc Cao—released without a conviction after secretly filming over 100 women in public toilets—reveals that Melbourne’s judiciary is drastically out of step with the public understanding of the purpose of criminal justice.

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

Secession by Western Australia: Time to Cut the Cord

Australians for Science & Freedom

COVID Lockdowns Were a Catastrophic Mistake — The Economic Truth | Prof. Gigi Foster

Dr. Joe Unplugged

Description: Were COVID lockdowns a catastrophic policy failure — or a necessary response to a genuine threat? Professor Gigi Foster, economist at the University of New South Wales and one of Australia’s most prominent lockdown critics, joins Dr Joe to deliver a frank, evidence-based verdict six years on. In this episode, Gigi unpacks the economics of mass panic, explains why governments made increasingly irrational decisions in the face of fear, and reveals why most academic economists went along with the crowd, silencing the very trade-off analysis that could have saved lives. Drawing on her internationally recognised work, including her paper ‘Hiding the Elephant’, she argues that narrow hyper-specialisation, political incentives, and social media-driven fear created a perfect storm of poor policymaking. The conversation also turns to Sweden’s approach, the Great Barrington Declaration, the psychology of not admitting mistakes, and — looking forward. Gigi’s new book on Western Australian secession: a bold blueprint for reimagining health, education, and democratic accountability.

Exercise Science

Sex differences in physical fitness among 10,000 adolescents aged 13–15 years

PLoS One

Abstract: Physical fitness during adolescence is critical for health and sports participation, with sex-specific developmental trajectories influencing performance. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to examine sex differences in physical fitness among non-athletic adolescents aged 13–15 years and to provide reference values for fitness parameters across age and sex. We assessed 9,669 non-athletic adolescents (64% females) aged 13–15 years. Fitness tests included Sargent jump, standing long jump, 30m sprint, medicine ball chest throw, and 6-minute shuttle run. Interactions between sex and age were analyzed using two-way ANOVA, with effect sizes (Cohen’s d) and mean differences calculated between 13–15 years of age. Pearson correlation coefficients were used to examine relevant relationships, and were compared between sexes using Fisher’s r-to-z transformation. Significant sex-by-age interactions were observed for all fitness parameters (p < 0.001). Boys showed greater differences than girls from 13 to 15 years, with mean differences for Sargent jump (7.0 vs. 1.6 cm), standing long jump (28 vs. 7 cm), 30m sprint (−0.54 vs. −0.01 s), medicine ball throw (1.6 m vs. 0.4 m), and 6-minute shuttle run (2.0 vs. −0.3 laps). Height correlated moderately with the power-based tests in both sexes (p < 0.001), particularly in boys (R = 0.21 to 0.56 depending on age and test), but not with endurance. Correlations between tests were stronger (p < 0.01) in boys for all comparisons except medicine ball throw vs. shuttle run. We conclude that boys show larger fitness differences from 13 to 15 years of age than girls, likely due to pubertal changes that increase stature and improve muscle mass and body composition. These reference values serve as a basis for sex-specific interventions to improve adolescent health, performance, and sports participation.

HISTORICAL ARCHIVES

Men tend to regulate their emotions through actions rather than words

Male Psychology Magazine (2023)

Do Judicial Responses to Restraining Order Requests Discriminate Against Male Victims of Domestic Violence?

Journal of Family Violence (2009)

Abstract: Every state in the United States authorizes its courts to issue civil orders of protection for victims of domestic violence. Ideally, restraining orders should be available to all victims. However, consistent with the patriarchal paradigm, research suggests that judicial responses to domestic violence temporary restraining order (TRO) requests may be sex-differentiated. This paper reports on a study that explored equal protection issues in family law by evaluating gender and violence profiles of a random sample of 157 TRO petitions involving intimate partners, dating couples, and married persons in a California district court. The majority of cases involved allegations of low or moderate levels of violence perpetrated by male defendants against female plaintiffs. Although there were no systematic differences in level of violence as a function of plaintiff sex, judges were almost 13 times more likely to grant a TRO requested by a female plaintiff against her male intimate partner, than a TRO requested by a male plaintiff against his female partner. Further analyses revealed that this sex differentiation was limited to cases involving allegations of low-level violence.

They Starved So That Others Be Better Fed: Remembering Ancel Keys and the Minnesota Experiment

Journal of Nutrition (2005)

Abstract: During World War II, 36 conscientious objectors participated in a study of human starvation conducted by Ancel Keys and his colleagues at the University of Minnesota. The Minnesota Starvation Experiment, as it was later known, was a grueling study meant to gain insight into the physical and psychologic effects of semistarvation and the problem of refeeding civilians who had been starved during the war. During the experiment, the participants were subjected to semistarvation in which most lost >25% of their weight, and many experienced anemia, fatigue, apathy, extreme weakness, irritability, neurological deficits, and lower extremity edema. In 2003–2004, 18 of the original 36 participants were still alive and were interviewed. Many came from the Historic Peace Churches (Mennonite, Brethren, and Quaker), and all expressed strong convictions about nonviolence and wanting to make a meaningful contribution during the war. Despite ethical issues about subjecting healthy humans to starvation, the men interviewed were unanimous in saying that they would do it all over again, even after knowing the suffering that they had experienced. After the experiment ended, many of the participants went on to rebuilding war-torn Europe, working in the ministries, diplomatic careers, and other activities related to nonviolence.

RUBBISH BIN

Government at a Glance 2025

OECD

(*My brief comment on this report is available on X here.)

What’s drag got to do with it? Building community and fostering student wellbeing at a mid-sized southern university in the USA

International Journal of LGBTQ+ Youth Studies

Abstract: This paper explores the audience perceptions of the benefits of hosting drag shows at a mid-sized southern university in the USA. Amidst increasing political hostility toward the LGBTQ+ community, these events serve not only as entertainment but also as crucial educational and inclusive spaces on campus. By assessing feedback from three different drag events hosted during the Spring 2024 semester, this paper demonstrates how drag performances may foster learning, promote LGBTQ+ visibility, and enhance student well-being. The findings suggest that drag shows are not mere spectacles; they may be transformative experiences that facilitate a deeper understanding of LGBTQ+ issues among students, create safe spaces for self-expression, and strengthen community ties. This paper argues that such events are an effective tool for engaging students in meaningful ways beyond traditional classroom settings.

Youth participatory action research as an agent of queer joy

International Journal of LGBTQ+ Youth Studies

Abstract: This qualitative study contributes to the discussion of queer joy studies by centering on the experiences of seven queer Midwestern youth researchers who participated in a youth participatory action research (YPAR) program led by a local collective of university researchers. We offer theoretical and empirical implications to the growing field of queer joy as related to queer youth from data collected over the course of a year-and-a-half-long program. We conceptualize queer joy in youth as an individual and communal state of being that exists despite and because of our participants’ multiple, intersecting queer identities. Additionally, this joy is deeply intertwined with resistance against the structural violence that permeates schools, society, culture, social media, public policy, and national, state, and local laws. Our data highlights expressions of communal and individual joy experienced through participation in unique, queer-centered research projects. Recommendations for future studies into queer joy with youth are made.

White tears, white rage: Victimhood and (as) violence in mainstream feminism

European Journal of Cultural Studies

Abstract: Using #MeToo as a starting point, this paper argues that the cultural power of mainstream white feminism partly derives from the cultural power of white tears. This in turn depends on the dehumanisation of people of colour, who were constructed in colonial ‘race science’ as incapable of complex feeling (Schuller, 2018). Colonialism also created a circuit between bourgeois white women’s tears and white men’s rage, often activated by allegations of rape, which operated in the service of economic extraction and exploitation. This circuit endures, abetting the criminal punishment system and the weaponisation of ‘women’s safety’ by the various border regimes of the right. It has especially been utilised by reactionary forms of feminism, which set themselves against sex workers and trans people. Such feminisms exemplify what I call ‘political whiteness’, which centres assertions of victimhood: through these, womanhood (and personhood) is claimed to the exclusion of the enemy. Through legitimating criminal punishment and border policing and dehumanising marginalised Others, claims to victimhood in mainstream feminism often end up strengthening the intersecting violence of racial capitalism and heteropatriarchy.

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

Voices of change: Perspectives from nurse scientists on dismantling systemic racism

Nursing Outlook

Abstract: Background: Calls to address systemic racism in health care, nursing, academia, and science are increasing. Anti-racism actions in nursing are emerging as essential strategies to mitigate inequities. Purpose: This paper describes an innovative approach undertaken by the Betty Irene Moore fellowship to prepare nurse leaders that can recognize and resolve systemic racism and health inequities. Methods: The fellowship employed a curriculum guided by an action-oriented cultural humility framework that included iterative improvements after each cohort’s training. Findings: The fellowship created an environment conducive to learning and relationship-building while delivering a rigorous curriculum. Upon reflection, fellows were able to articulate their growth across personal or individual, interpersonal, and organizational or institutional levels. Discussion: The fellowship’s efforts underscore the need for leadership training opportunities that promote anti-racist practices. Current anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion policies highlight the necessity of advocacy among nurses as current efforts to dismantle systemic racism and fulfill nursing’s professional obligations are actively impeded.

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