The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
6h

Thaks Jim - Packed as usual! Lots to peruse. Congrats on the National Review!

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1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
Frank's avatar
Frank
3h

Thank you, James. One thing I would like to add to this mix is that I think men should avoid female doctors to the greatest extent possible, as Dr. Spier is the only female physician I have seen that expresses concern for the welfare of men. There is a never-ending stream of female doctors on here only expressing concern for women and female health issues.

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