This week’s graph illustrates the number of men and women in the United States (U.S.) who died from injuries sustained at work between 1992-2023.

Share

Key Points

• Each year, about 10-12 times more men than women die from injuries sustained at work.

• Between 1992-2023, the average yearly number of men and women who died from workplace injuries was 5,062 and 426, respectively.

• Over this time, 161,970 men and 13,628 women died from injuries sustained at work.

• Since 1992, men have made up 92.2% of cases of fatal occupational injuries.

• *Nuzzo note: For 2001, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics decided not to include workplace fatalities resulting from the terrorist attacks on September 11. In my opinion, this exclusion is not scientifically credible. Inclusion of these data would cause 2001 to be an outlier, but so be it. There is no valid reason for excluding these data given that the emergency responders were performing their jobs (i.e., responding to an emergency) when their deaths occurred.

Share

Sources: Data in the graph were extracted from final tables published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.