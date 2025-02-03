This week’s graphs, courtesy of a report published by the United States (U.S.) Fire Administration, illustrate the number of firefighters who died while on-duty in 2002 and the causes and circumstances of their deaths.

Key Points

• In 2022, 94 firefighters in the U.S. died while on duty (Figure 1). Of these 94 firefighters, 92 were male and 2 were female.

• The most frequent causes of death were stress or overexertion (37 deaths) followed by vehicle collisions (17 deaths) (Figure 7).

• The greatest number of deaths were observed in firefighters who were between the ages of 46-60 years old (Figure 11). This then corresponds with stress and overexertion being the leading cause of on-duty firefighter deaths.

Source: U.S. Fire Administration. Firefighter fatalities in the United States in 2022.

