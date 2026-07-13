The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
3h

I would be very interested in motivations behind all murders although that would involve a lot of research based on facts and opinions. The overall result, though not 100 percent scientifically proven, would be as stirring to me as a French impressionists oil painting. And the results of the research would act as a warning not to be ignored by common people.

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