This week’s graphs, courtesy of a report by the Australian Institute of Criminology, illustrate homicide victimization and offender rates in Australia from 1989-90 to 2021-22 (most recent year from which data are available).
Victims
• Homicide rates have been decreasing in Australia over the past 35 years.
• Homicide victimization rates have been decreasing for both males and females (see Figure 4)
• Between 1989-90 and 2021-22, 6,233 males and 3,413 females were victims of homicide in Australia. Thus, males have been 65% of homicide victims in Australia since 1989-90. In 2021-22, males were 75% of homicide victims (175 males, 59 females).
Offenders
• Homicide offender rates have been decreasing for males but have remained mostly stable for females (see Figure 5).
• Between 1989-90 and 2021-22, 8,967 males and 1,393 females were offenders of homicide. Thus, males have been 86% of all homicide offenders in Australia since 1989-90. In 2021–22, males were 86% homicide offenders (239 males, 40 females).
Source: Miles H, Faulconbridge E & Bricknell S 2024. Homicide in Australia 2021–22. Statistical Report no. 45. Canberra: Australian Institute of Criminology.
Thank you for this info.
It reminded me of a great content creator that analyses data for a living and produced some very good, entertaining, and informative videos.
He did homicide rates from Australia, that a group of professional women were protesting some think like 65 women killed by men, husbands, lovers, and so VagFeelies upset and so gov ready to steal more men's and family earnings and pass laws that it's a double-decker crime to kill women [men okay, I guess], and then he breaks down the real chances of being killed by a man or struck by lightning, and a number of ways to die.
He finds that a woman is 8 times more likely to be killed by their mother (once born) then to be killed by a man!
He's got some thought-provoking points and perspectives.
"The Matrix Behind The Matrix"
by Colttaine
https://youtu.be/fx-3lK_6ZQc
God Bless., Steve