This week’s graphs, courtesy of a report by the Australian Institute of Criminology, illustrate homicide victimization and offender rates in Australia from 1989-90 to 2021-22 (most recent year from which data are available).

Victims

• Homicide rates have been decreasing in Australia over the past 35 years.

• Homicide victimization rates have been decreasing for both males and females (see Figure 4)

• Between 1989-90 and 2021-22, 6,233 males and 3,413 females were victims of homicide in Australia. Thus, males have been 65% of homicide victims in Australia since 1989-90. In 2021-22, males were 75% of homicide victims (175 males, 59 females).

Offenders

• Homicide offender rates have been decreasing for males but have remained mostly stable for females (see Figure 5).

• Between 1989-90 and 2021-22, 8,967 males and 1,393 females were offenders of homicide. Thus, males have been 86% of all homicide offenders in Australia since 1989-90. In 2021–22, males were 86% homicide offenders (239 males, 40 females).

Source: Miles H, Faulconbridge E & Bricknell S 2024. Homicide in Australia 2021–22. Statistical Report no. 45. Canberra: Australian Institute of Criminology.

