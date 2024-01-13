Continued debate about female underrepresentation in exercise studies

Our letter:

“Women and men report unequal interest in participating in exercise research”

Their reply:

“Reply to Nuzzo and Deaner: “Investigator bias” is a potent influence on the underrepresentation of women research participants in biomedical research”

Their paper:

“Underrepresentation of women in exercise science and physiology research is associated with authorship gender”

Our survey study:

“Men and women differ in their interest and willingness to participate in exercise and sports science research”

