The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
3h

Mental illness of women?

That's a broad category.

May as well call it female nature.

They evolved to manipulate false allegations for advantage.

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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
3h

We know for certain at least 95 percent of rape allegations against men are false.

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