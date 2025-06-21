Episode description: In this episode, I sit down with researcher and men's advocate James L. Nuzzo to discuss the growing list of challenges men face today. From mental health struggles to fatherlessness, domestic violence, and false allegations. We dive deep into how gender ideology and modern gender politics are distorting conversations about men's issues, silencing legitimate concerns, and making it harder for male victims to be heard. If you care about gender equality, fair treatment, and restoring balance to public discourse, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.

Share

Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!