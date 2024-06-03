Graph of the Week is an opportunity to share recently published data graphs of potential interest. Subscribers and followers are encouraged to discuss the graphs in the comments section.

This week’s graphs illustrate the prevalence of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome in the United States. Prevalence rates are depicted by sex (Figure 1), age (Figure 2), and race (Figure 3).

Source: Vahratian A, Lin JS, Bertolli J, Unger ER. Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome in adults: United States, 2021–2022. NCHS Data Brief, no 488. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2023.

