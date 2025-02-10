This week’s graph, courtesy of a report published by the United States (U.S.) National Center for Health Statistics in December of 2024, illustrates male and female life expectancy in the U.S. in 2022 and 2023 (last year data are available).

Key Points

• In the U.S., life expectancy at birth is significantly shorter for males than females.

• In 2023, male and female life expectancy were 75.8 and 81.1 years, respectively (Figure 1). Thus, the current sex difference in life expectancy in the U.S. is 5.3 years.

• Both male and female life expectancy increased by about one year from 2022 to 2023. This increase was largely driven by fewer deaths caused by COVID-19 in 2023 (Figure 4).

Source: Murphy SL, Kochanek KD, Xu JQ, Arias E. Mortality in the United States, 2023. NCHS Data Brief, no 521. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2024.

