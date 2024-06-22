Graph of the Week is an opportunity to share recently published data graphs of potential interest.

This week’s graph shows the percentage of adults in the United States who meet both muscle-strengthening and aerobic physical activity guidelines by level of educational attainment. Overall, 22.5% of adults achieved recommended levels for both activity types in 2022. Individuals who had lower educational attainment were less likely to meet recommended guidelines for physical activity.

Source: QuickStats: Percentage of Adults Aged ≥25 Years Who Met the 2018 Federal Physical Activity Guidelines for Both Muscle-Strengthening and Aerobic Physical Activity, by Educational Attainment — United States, 2022. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2024;73:521.

