This week’s graph illustrates demographic correlates to yoga participation in the United States.

Key Points

• Yoga is a “mind-body technique that incorporates physical postures, breathing, and meditation.” Some people find yoga beneficial for their health.

• Recently, the National Center for Health Statistics published results from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey, in which respondents were asked if they had participated in yoga in the past 12 months. The results are displayed in the graph.

• A large sex difference in yoga participation exists. A greater percentage of women (23.3%) than men (10.3%) report participating in yoga in the past year.

• Men who participate in yoga (31.8%) are more likely to report that they do so for treating or managing pain compared to women (27.5%) who participate in yoga.

• Women (59.3%) are more likely than men (52.9%) to say that their yoga includes a meditation component.

• The survey also revealed that yoga participation is most common among adults who are Asian or white, between the ages of 18-44, and who earn a high income.

• Overall, the results show that participation in yoga differs based on sex, age, race, and income level. Thus, not all persons are equally interested in yoga or have equal capacity or opportunity to participate in yoga. The reasons why people participate in yoga also differ based on demographic characteristics.

Source: Elgaddal N, Weeks JD. Yoga among adults age 18 and older: United States, 2022. NCHS Data Brief, no 501. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2024.

