This week’s graph, courtesy of a report published by the National Center for Health Statistics, illustrates the prevalence of adult obesity in the United States (U.S.) between 2021 and 2023.

Obesity

• Approximately 40% of the U.S. population is obese.

• Obesity levels are greatest among adults aged 40-59 years old (46%).

• Obesity levels are similar in men (39%) and women (41%).

Severe obesity

• Approximately 9% of the U.S. population is severely obese.

• Severe obesity levels are greatest among adults aged 40-59 years old (12%).

• Severe obesity levels are greater in women (12%) than men (7%).

Education and obesity

• Obesity levels are greater among individuals who have not earned a university degree (45%) compared to individuals who have earned a university degree (32%). This is true for both men and women.

Source: Emmerich SD, Fryar CD, Stierman B, Ogden CL. Obesity and severe obesity prevalence in adults: United States, August 2021–August 2023. NCHS Data Brief, no 508. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2024.

