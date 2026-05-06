Dr. James L. Nuzzo discussed men’s health, exercise science, and more in a two-part interview with Vinodh Rajaraman. Follow Vinodh on YouTube, LinkedIn, and X.

Part 1: Men Are Dying Younger and Nobody is Bothered

Part 1 description: Dr. James L Nuzzo does not hold back - he gives as good as he gets and talks straight. A rarity in today’s cancel culture and gynocentric world. What we talk about: 1.) Establishing his background and interest in biology, human body specifically. 2.) The fight he took to with ACSM - 2017. 3.) Why the equity logic in PA is flawed? 4.) How he got cancelled for speaking the truth. Who helped him? 5.) What should a father be telling his son in a world where men are demonized? 6.) Why society ignores males and their health? He explains the “national health paradox” where men (mental health, suicides, homelessness, injuries, shelters, dedicated departments, magazines) have worse health outcomes but fewer dedicated public health resources than women. 7.) Gamma bias” and “empathy gap” —How does this play out in how society views issues like the male suicide rate or the “loneliness epidemic”? 8.) Politics and leftism in research and science.

NB. This interview occurred on April 21, 2026.

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Part 2: The Science Behind Grip Strength and Lifespan

Part 2 description: Joining the conversation is Dr. James L. Nuzzo, an expert in exercise science, to break down why grip strength - a simple measurement is one of the most powerful predictors of lifespan and physical function. In this episode, we dive deep into the biological and clinical significance of grip strength as a marker for overall health and longevity, why humans are designed for movement, and connection of mental health to physical activities. We also talk about reasons for men’s low life expectancy and why there isn’t much focus or research on that.

NB. This interview occurred on April 21, 2026.

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