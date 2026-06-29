The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Brian Pinchback's avatar
Brian Pinchback
13h

Eight authors and the editors at the British Journal of Sports Medicine were involved in studies of transgender physical analysis and made significant mistakes ? Had it been one author I could understand it was an "innocent mistake". However, eight authors? It seems DELIBERATE . Or to put it

in another way it was...."Merely corroborative detail, intended to give artistic verisimilitude to an otherwise bald and unconvincing narrative". (W.S. Gilbert, The Mikado.)

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Annie's avatar
Annie
11h

Like so much other garbage published as ‘science’ in the field of trans medicine, this feels like it had the conclusion written first then employed poor methodology and deliberate error to get to it. Not an accident of multiple authorship.

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