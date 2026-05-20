The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yves's avatar
Yves
8h

Interesting interview.

James, some articles that might be of interest to you:

Laurenz Guenther: Modern sexism is mostly anti-male. March 25, 2026

https://laurenzguenther.substack.com/p/modern-sexism-is-mostly-anti-male

Stephen J. Ceci & Wendy M. Williams: Organized Dogmatism Controls the Message about Gender Bias in the Academy. Journal of Controversial Ideas, 2026, 6(1), May

https://journalofcontroversialideas.org/volumes_issues/6/1

Shuichi Tezuka: The Equality Paradox. Journal of Controversial Ideas, 2026, 6(1), May

https://journalofcontroversialideas.org/volumes_issues/6/1

David C. Geary: The WEF’s [World Economic Forum] Gender Disinformation Campaign. Quillette, May 15, 2025

A combination of activism and evolved cognitive bias results in suboptimal social and economic policies.

https://quillette.com/2025/05/15/the-wefs-gender-disinformation-campaign-feminism-global-gender-gap-index/

Reply
Share
1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James L. Nuzzo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture