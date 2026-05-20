The Perils of Gender Politics and What Do To About It
Interview on the Nat Con Australia Podcast
Dr. James L. Nuzzo was interviewed on the Nat Con Australia Podcast. Follow Nat Con Australia on YouTube and X.
Episode description: Today we discuss: His termination from his position at an Australian university and how the end of “woke” and cancellation politics has been greatly exaggerated; how he got involved in the gender politics and how his research reveals data that is often very different to what is presented in the mainstream press; the radicalisation of young women in the West and what should be done about it; what he understands by the term “feminism” and how gender issues should be discussed; whether there are any causes for optimism; and much, much more.
NB. This interview occurred on May 15, 2026.
Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter
The Data Doesn't Care: Dr. James Nuzzo on Woke Science, Health Equity & Academic Pressure
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Interesting interview.
James, some articles that might be of interest to you:
Laurenz Guenther: Modern sexism is mostly anti-male. March 25, 2026
https://laurenzguenther.substack.com/p/modern-sexism-is-mostly-anti-male
Stephen J. Ceci & Wendy M. Williams: Organized Dogmatism Controls the Message about Gender Bias in the Academy. Journal of Controversial Ideas, 2026, 6(1), May
https://journalofcontroversialideas.org/volumes_issues/6/1
Shuichi Tezuka: The Equality Paradox. Journal of Controversial Ideas, 2026, 6(1), May
https://journalofcontroversialideas.org/volumes_issues/6/1
David C. Geary: The WEF’s [World Economic Forum] Gender Disinformation Campaign. Quillette, May 15, 2025
A combination of activism and evolved cognitive bias results in suboptimal social and economic policies.
https://quillette.com/2025/05/15/the-wefs-gender-disinformation-campaign-feminism-global-gender-gap-index/