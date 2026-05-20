Dr. James L. Nuzzo was interviewed on the Nat Con Australia Podcast. Follow Nat Con Australia on YouTube and X.

Episode description: Today we discuss: His termination from his position at an Australian university and how the end of “woke” and cancellation politics has been greatly exaggerated; how he got involved in the gender politics and how his research reveals data that is often very different to what is presented in the mainstream press; the radicalisation of young women in the West and what should be done about it; what he understands by the term “feminism” and how gender issues should be discussed; whether there are any causes for optimism; and much, much more.

NB. This interview occurred on May 15, 2026.

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