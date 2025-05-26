The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PR's avatar
PR
13h

Thanks for all your work James. I know sometimes It feels like shouting in the desert. But you message will finally get make a difference. (You have a follower, 10,000 miles away).

Best

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
12hEdited

Thanks James. Gynocentrism marches on and no one notices a thing. Men face hardships and heads are turned away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James L. Nuzzo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture