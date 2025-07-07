The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
2h

Interesting, thanks Jim. Compulsory voting? How about that. I think I might add one idea to your list....when you see clearly the system is rigged against you, it lowers the probability of thinking voting is necessary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
avi's avatar
avi
2h

I understand the point you make re felonies and men committing them, however there is also a significant gender bias eg in sentencing for the same or lesser offences.

Life expectancy would be an issue in terms of aging out, however the suicide rate would be a significant factor also.

These issues would exist across the west. Certainly they do in Australia, the UK, and USA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James L. Nuzzo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture