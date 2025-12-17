James Nuzzo's Cancellation Opportunity
Interview on Therapy Disruptors
Dr. James L. Nuzzo was recently interviewed on the state of academia on Therapy Disruptors - a podcast produced by the Association for Mental Health Professionals (AMHP). Follow AMHP on X @AMHPUSA.
Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter
The Data Doesn't Care: Dr. James Nuzzo on Woke Science, Health Equity & Academic Pressure
·
SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER
If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you.
Thanks for reading The Nuzzo Letter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I'm sorry about being cancelled, James. I have been cancelled many times. It's easy to see why many men just walk away - work in skilled trades or truck driving, avoid women, etc. It's much tougher to go and slug it out, day in and day out.