The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
4h

Great job Jim of exposing the misandry here. It is amazing to me how some researchers will bend over backwards to make men look bad, and do it with a straight face.

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Stephen Hosking's avatar
Stephen Hosking
3hEdited

Thanks for investigating this one, James.

It is so predictable...

1. Distort the definition of an "offence" to get a high(ish) percentage for whatever they are looking for, but publish headlines and reports based on the primal understanding of the offence, rather than the wide definition which is in the data.

I say "primal" because that's how the headline will hit the reader, even if they just see it in passing.

2. Don't report the results for male victims or female perpetrators, under the same broad definition.

Whenever I see "shocking", or similar, in a feminist headline for a "scientific" survey I know that both of these will be present.

These also make it hard for anyone in public life to contest the headline, and often the $millions of taxpayer dollars which flow from it, because they will immediately be cast as "defenders" of some unspeakable offence, with new distortions of what they have said. People have been cancelled for this.

It's happened so often in the past, and will continue, but that only makes it more important that someone competent (and patient!) debunks it each time.

Great work, and very much appreciated!

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